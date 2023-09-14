Arsenal outranks Liverpool and Tottenham in list of most expensive squads

Arsenal has assembled one of the most costly squads in European football, surpassing the squad valuations of Liverpool and Tottenham, according to recent statistics.

Since Mikel Arteta took charge, the Gunners have enjoyed substantial financial backing and made significant high-value signings, totaling over 200 million euros during the last summer transfer window.

After coming close to winning the league in the previous season, Arsenal now possesses a formidable group capable of competing in multiple competitions.

The club seems to recognise that financial investment plays a pivotal role in achieving success in the fiercely competitive Premier League, and they have spared no expense in bolstering their playing squad.

Data from the CIES Football Observatory, as reported by the Daily Mail, reveals that Manchester United boasts the most expensive squad in the Premier League, valued at £989 million.

Chelsea occupies the second spot on this list with a squad valuation of £975 million, thanks to their substantial spending in the past two transfer windows.

Manchester City’s squad ranks third in terms of value, estimated at £896 million, while Arsenal follows closely as the fourth most expensive squad, valued at £718 million.

Tottenham holds the fifth position with a squad valued at £713 million, while Liverpool rounds off the top six with a squad valued at £661 million.

Just Arsenal Opinion

These numbers show we have come a long way and our owners truly mean business as we seek to return to the top of English football.

The club knows the importance of investing in the playing group and we expect them to keep doing this for as long as possible.

