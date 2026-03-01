Arsenal overcome a determined Chelsea to go five points clear

Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory over Chelsea this evening to claim a valuable three points. With Manchester City having won their own fixture, the pressure was firmly on the Gunners to respond, and they approached the match fully aware of what was required.
Having enjoyed an impressive run of form in recent weeks and already defeated Chelsea twice this year, there was reason for confidence within the Arsenal camp. Nevertheless, Chelsea have shown encouraging signs under Liam Rosenior and began the contest brightly, moving the ball with purpose and testing the home side’s organisation.
First Half Drama at the Emirates
Arsenal soon asserted themselves, taking the lead from a corner that William Saliba converted to underline their attacking intent. The goal demonstrated once again their effectiveness from set pieces and shifted the momentum in their favour.
Chelsea, however, proved resilient and gradually increased the pressure in search of an equaliser. Their persistence was rewarded in added time at the end of the first half when a Piero Hincapie own goal brought them level. Conceding so late in the half was a setback for Arsenal and left Mikel Arteta with significant points to address during the interval.
Arsenal Respond After the Break
Arteta’s influence was evident after the restart, as Arsenal emerged with renewed determination and intensity. They pushed forward in pursuit of a second goal, maintaining control for extended periods.
Their efforts were eventually rewarded when Jurrien Timber restored the lead, once again following a set piece situation. The advantage was further strengthened when Chelsea were reduced to ten men, making their task considerably more difficult.
Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Blues continued to threaten and forced David Raya into at least one outstanding save in the closing moments. Arsenal, however, held firm under pressure and ultimately secured a crucial victory in their pursuit of the title.
I think it’s fair to say Raya won us that one. Most of our players looked really nervous.
Nerves definitely played a big part. I can safely add that my nerves were in shreds as well
Great result, COYG.
My nerves can’t take much more this season. 🤣🤣
Raya really kept us in that game.
Thanks God we took all the three points.
Happy St Totteringham Day everyone
A very happy St Totteringhams Day Gooners. And this year, it’s done faster than ever.
So if the tinytots get relegated. does that mean we celebrate St Totteringhams Day on the first day of next season?? Asking for a friend….. haha!
3 VERY valuable points today! Raya is magnificent!
We made it hard for ourselves and seemed jittery in defence from set pieces.
Still not killing games off when we need to and making things very difficult.
Bad refereeing today when 3x he stops play when we’re CLEARLY attacking. Should’ve let play go on and then made bookings at next stop.
Keep the faith Gooners. Stay grounded. Stay humble!
Chelsea had more possession of the ball down to 10 men than Arsenal 65% to 35%. That shows a poor mentality and that is a worry. With the sending off, that blood should have been so great. But it wasn’t, we are playing far too conservatively and horrible, slow football. If we win the league playing like that ( it will surprise me) then that is great. If we don’t, the blame will lay at the way we play. We have so much attacking talent and we choose to play football by numbers. I do not see it being the way to win the league because as the pressure mounts, the way we play becomes harder. But big 3 points TODAY.
That smell of blood.
Said Hencapie for man of the match for me earlier, but in hindsight Raya was outstanding.
Massive win. Special mention to Raya with outstanding saves. Safe to say he stepped up, when our attackers weren’t at their best attacking the ball, which could’ve made the game a little more comfortable. Three points in the bag nonetheless, we turn attention to the trip to Brighton next. COYG!
Ain’t gonna be easy, and seems easy ain’t our thing!! 😃 I won’t be remembering how nervy I was when we will lift that trophy🏆.
I’m so happy we beat Chelsea
For me, ANY type of win is a great thing because its 3 points
I don’t care if we played poor, Average, good , awesome. Any win makes me very happy
MA just needs to learn and improve for the future
Can someone get Eze out of that team till next time we’re playing Spurs?
@dgr8xt
The expectations under arteta of playing for the arsenal are greater than were on Eze at C. Palace.
Today let’s not confuse Eze as being a single point
of failure. We won. Eze will have is moments too.
Agree with your last sentence.
But his drop-off from the Tottenham game is too steep.
Can’t wait for Havertz to be fully fit
And again… Big Gabriel
shows a captain’s (elect) display. He is a massive difference in effecting our games. More influence even than Rice. Watch goal number 1 and watch how much he’s involved today as well as during the run-in.
Overcoming spurs and Chelsea huge for us mentally. Only W’s leading up to the City match is vital. Raya had a great game today and loved his decision making in stoppage time when we looked rattled. Good to see some of these players step up
How many times did the referee stop our promising counter attacks to whistle a foul? It felt like he didn’t want us to have an advantage on the counter attack, or that he didn’t want to sprint all the way to Chelsea’s box…
Nervy Game eyy
Our small hearts can’t handle moreover the same thing this season
We were under pressure Eve when winning
We need to learn to kill games or it will cost again and bad officially 3
Like you Reggie ,i was not impressed with our performance, but at the end of the day the result was all that mattered.The dependancy on set pieces saddens me as our outfield play has suffered and quite frankly we no longer seem capable of playing fast attacking football..The pressure seems to be getting to our players who seem nervous and reluctant to express themselves.Somehow they need to relax and regain their composure in possession which they failed to do today even against ten men.Chelsea have the potential to become a very good side, but until they find a top quality keeper, they will continue to flatter to deceive.
The way we play, doesn’t hold up under pressure. It is so hard to keep composure when you are aiming to keep the ball at all costs. It get harder to do, the more you TRY to do it. Plus we miss 1 out of 2 killer passes, doing it. I can not see it taking us to any title but 🤞 I am talking absolute ⚽️🥎🏉🏐🏈🎱s
@Grandad it seem to me the way Arsenal play at the moment has the coach handwriting on it.
IMO, Arteta doesn’t want to upset the Emirate fans by playing to get 3 points not minding the style of play.
Arsenal seem to play with a bit of flair away than at home.
Spurs game last week was more entertaining than today’s game. Even when Spurs equalize they kept playing their game and win convincingly. It’s all about what Arteta wants _rom the Boys.
Only thing good about today is the 3 points.
The team seemed nervous once we conceded just before half time and tactics are so disappointing.
Norgaard needs to get more game time for selected matches. MZ should have played instead of EE.
Despite having the best squad we may loose the title (I hope not) to an ordinary Man City (compared to 2 or even 3 seasons ago).
Lets keep a clean sheet and win by a set piece attitude is great but is the wrong attitude completely. We are scarily, hamstringing this team. Blunting Trossard, blunting Saka, blunting Gyokores, blunting Madueke and blunting Martinelli. These players should be given their heads and do what the do best.
Two set-piece goals – I wonder if the BBC will take down that article about Liverpool being the “new set-piece kings” now?
In a day or so nobody will remember much about Chelsea more than we brushed them to the side. And should they ever meet us in the EUFA CL? we can all take heart knowing how it ended.
I was glad to see Norgaard come on as Rice was knackered.. we need to protect him as much as we can!!
Victor and Eze have a silly tendeny to loose the ball as
did Leo Trossard, better teams would punish us. Every
afc game is difficult too watch these days, the heartbeat..
is up there but the relief in the end was calming..
Well, 3 points is all that matters.
But I’m not too impressed with our performances.
22/23 – Liverpool 2-2 D, West Ham 2-2 D, Southampton 3-3 D.
23/24 – Aston Villa 0-2 L.
25/26 – Nottingham Forest 0-0 D, Brentford 1-1 D, Wolves 2-2 D ???!!!!
Will Man City drop points in their remaining 10 games?
Can Arsenal win 7 games (if City drop a few points) OR
Win 8 and at least draw Man City in order to win the league??
Brighton away next.
We have beaten 2 big teams. It will be ironic and pathetic to drop points against Brighton. We should be winning that game on Wednesday if the players are really serious about winning the league.
Brighton A, Newcastle H, and West Ham A are matches that I’m really scared of that we might drop points to them like we always do for the past 3 seasons.
Hopefully they can break that jinx and win them all to stand a better chance of winning the trophy.