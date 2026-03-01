Arsenal overcome a determined Chelsea to go five points clear

Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory over Chelsea this evening to claim a valuable three points. With Manchester City having won their own fixture, the pressure was firmly on the Gunners to respond, and they approached the match fully aware of what was required.

Having enjoyed an impressive run of form in recent weeks and already defeated Chelsea twice this year, there was reason for confidence within the Arsenal camp. Nevertheless, Chelsea have shown encouraging signs under Liam Rosenior and began the contest brightly, moving the ball with purpose and testing the home side’s organisation.

First Half Drama at the Emirates

Arsenal soon asserted themselves, taking the lead from a corner that William Saliba converted to underline their attacking intent. The goal demonstrated once again their effectiveness from set pieces and shifted the momentum in their favour.

Chelsea, however, proved resilient and gradually increased the pressure in search of an equaliser. Their persistence was rewarded in added time at the end of the first half when a Piero Hincapie own goal brought them level. Conceding so late in the half was a setback for Arsenal and left Mikel Arteta with significant points to address during the interval.

Arsenal Respond After the Break

Arteta’s influence was evident after the restart, as Arsenal emerged with renewed determination and intensity. They pushed forward in pursuit of a second goal, maintaining control for extended periods.

Their efforts were eventually rewarded when Jurrien Timber restored the lead, once again following a set piece situation. The advantage was further strengthened when Chelsea were reduced to ten men, making their task considerably more difficult.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, the Blues continued to threaten and forced David Raya into at least one outstanding save in the closing moments. Arsenal, however, held firm under pressure and ultimately secured a crucial victory in their pursuit of the title.