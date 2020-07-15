Arsenal overcome early setback to close on European places

Arsenal have overcome an early setback to steal all three points against Liverpool tonight, in what was a shaky encounter.

The Anfield club were very much on the front-foot, leaving our side looking destined to lose hope of finishing in the European places, but despite taking an early lead, the game didn’t play out as expected.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring inside the opening half-hour, but thanks to a shocking mistake by Virgil Van Dijk, the scores were level before the break.

The Dutch defender tried to pass back to his goalkeeper shortly before the break, only to gift Alexandre Lacazette a one-on-one opportunity against Allison, for the Frenchman to easily round the Brazilian to level the scores.

Just as the sides looked destined to go into the break level, Reiss Nelson pops up with a goal. This time the mistake comes from the uber-consistent Allison, and the turn-around has been completed, leaving our side on course for an unlikely three points.

The second-half was more-or-less played out similarly to the first, although there wasn’t any goals to excite the masses.

Liverpool failed to make amends for their defensive mistakes and ended up walking away from the Emirates without any points, which is all-the-more laughable when you consider this team was once mooted as Invincibles.

Arsenal come away with all three points, and keep on course for a place in the Europa League for next season, although we will still rely on some of our rivals dropping points.

Did we deserve all three points tonight? How funny is it that pundits were touted this team to match our Invincibles campaign of 2004? Will our rivals open the door for a push for the EL?

Patrick