Arsenal overcome early setback to close on European places

Arsenal have overcome an early setback to steal all three points against Liverpool tonight, in what was a shaky encounter.
The Anfield club were very much on the front-foot, leaving our side looking destined to lose hope of finishing in the European places, but despite taking an early lead, the game didn’t play out as expected.
Sadio Mane opened the scoring inside the opening half-hour, but thanks to a shocking mistake by Virgil Van Dijk, the scores were level before the break.
The Dutch defender tried to pass back to his goalkeeper shortly before the break, only to gift Alexandre Lacazette a one-on-one opportunity against Allison, for the Frenchman to easily round the Brazilian to level the scores.
Just as the sides looked destined to go into the break level, Reiss Nelson pops up with a goal. This time the mistake comes from the uber-consistent Allison, and the turn-around has been completed, leaving our side on course for an unlikely three points.
The second-half was more-or-less played out similarly to the first, although there wasn’t any goals to excite the masses.
Liverpool failed to make amends for their defensive mistakes and ended up walking away from the Emirates without any points, which is all-the-more laughable when you consider this team was once mooted as Invincibles.
Arsenal come away with all three points, and keep on course for a place in the Europa League for next season, although we will still rely on some of our rivals dropping points.
Did we deserve all three points tonight? How funny is it that pundits were touted this team to match our Invincibles campaign of 2004? Will our rivals open the door for a push for the EL?
Patrick
Lacazette’s hardwork, Nelson’s effort, Arteta’s 3-4-1-2 and Liverpool’s lack of effort won the game for us. Mane was a consistent threat from Liverpool’s left wing and he just cost half of Pepe’s price tag, so why can’t Pepe be like him?
My best Gunners from the match are in the following order: Lacazette, Martinez, Nelson
Simply, Pepe is not a hard worker, when he loses the ball he doesn’t try hard and we have the ball he doesn’t push forward. MA should have a serious talking with this guy because we are expecting much from him and I believe he still has much to offer.
He keeps losing the ball. His first touches, passes and movements are atrocious as well
If he could produce like Mane, Salah and the prime Sanchez, he could lose the ball sometimes. The problem is his high inconsistency
Probably because Pepe as been here all of 5 mins .
Liverpool’s lack of effort? Are you we watched the same game?
Just give credit to Arsenal for nullifying them and taking all three points.
It’s true but maybe they were too casual
Agree. They very clearly cared, but their unbeatable mentality is gone and they are doubting themselves. We frustrated them and captalized on their mistakes. it’s been done to us so many times, and it’s nice to see a change of fortune.
Just goes to show how good our Invincible team really were!!
Exactly. A ton of dumb talk about Invincibles being overrated has surely ended. If the accomplishment was so easy, why are no other teams pulling it off. Three losses now for Liverpool. Nothing special.
Spot on, RSH 👍
Credits to Lacazette and Nelson.
Lava slowly getting to his old self, Nelson picking up after the first chance he squandered.
Great job shadow marking upfront.
He did that very well.
It’s frustrating to watch Pepe, hopefully this summer sees him resume next season as his former self. Too disappointing.
Credits to holding too.
Martinez solid as usual.
I guess credits to Arteta too?
I have no complaints.
Let’s hope we can pull it off on Saturday.
I still don’t want the Europa league spot tho😒😒
Martinez is a great ball catcher. Pepe’s playing style is still immature and he should’ve watched how Mane attacked us from Liverpool’s left wing today
You’re wasting your time with Pepe though. He’s no better than Saint-Maximin.
All we can is Hope Kev, Hope is the word.
Hope he goes back to the Pepe we bought who we left at Lille by the way😒
Saint-Maximin looks amazing on his YouTube highlights
He’s a beast!
so did pepe
I think impregnating his wife and watching her give birth has really taken it out of him 😆😆 Don’t expect anything from him for the foreseeable
🤣
Yeah me neither. But a cup win would be sweet and a great start for Arteta’s legend at Arsenal!
I’m happy with the win but I can’t help but feel Arteta made things very difficult for himself with his team selection and even substitutions. As critical as I’ve been of Pepe, I felt embarrased for him. He looked totally lost today and its my hope that Arteta plays him only at RW. I guess a win is a win and I do hope Arteta selects the best and balanced team against City. The match itself was terrible but we did what was needed. Laca was MOTM and defense was impressive especially in the 2nd half. Shout out to Holding.
OT: The sale of AMN would be dumb and be a typical Arsenal move.
Martinez is man of the match by a mile, I still don’t know why people don’t see how good the boy is.
Said it back in 14/15 that Wenger should be given him a chance. A lot of our played are judged based on sentiments than proper observation. It’s like we expect our youngsters already to be bad. That is why I’ve also stuck by my guns since 17/18 and said AMN was better than Xhaka and Guendouzi and would be starting ahead of them since that time if only he was given his chance
I would’ve agreed a few seasons ago but I think it’s to late now his confidence is shot he’s not played in his spot where he likes and Arteta I don’t think wants him.
I hope Arsenal could a suitor for Pepe, since he has produced several goals and assists in EPL
I agree with you on Maitland-Niles. I consider him as the most talented graduate at Arsenal and losing him would be such a waste
The funny thing is that he has all of the kind of qualities Arsenal fans call for in a midfielder. In that Old Trafford performance he showed us that Arsenal lack the type of midfielder who cannot only defend but can also progress the ball quickly into attack. He’s a proper box to box player
I don’t think Arteta made things difficult for himself.
That was simply the best lineup he could’ve put up, given that a lot of our players needed the rest, and that’s why he made early sub’s also.
I suppose he sees a chance against City I guess.
Tough call.
Also regarding AMN, I like the boy, but if his sale can generate some money. I guess it’ll be wise to let go since he hardly gets to play by the way.
He reminds me of the Younger Milner
Pepe and Saka were wrongly positioned. Saka can’t deal with Salah. Nelson and Laca should’ve stayed on with Auba coming in for Pepe. Ceballos should also have started ahead of Torreira. Arteta should aldo look at this 3 back very well vbecaye against City we might get dominated badly in midfield. We wasted time to develop Guendouzi when Niles was better. Niles has the kind of qualities we need in a midfielder. That is why Partey is so important
Ceballos wasn’t needed.. You do realize he was resting players for the Saturday game right? That’s why even Mustafi wasn’t around today and he started Nelson.
I was worried about Aubameyang coming on. He wasnt needed
Finally, we got one over Klopp…
Also, stopped Liverpool from that 100pts mark..they wanted that record so bad…..
Teams normally force arsenal in making mistakes. Good to see arsenal forcing teams in making mistakes.
We were compact, defended decently and got the win… maybe we will see similar approach on Sunday against mancity.
Welldone boys….
Huge shoutout to Kev82! Ha predicted early in the season that we would win against Liverpool.
He also said Watford would beat them!! He’s a right old mystic meg!! 😄👍
My friend also predicted beginning of the season Liverpool would lose to Watford. Was it that obvious or are there psychics among us 😄
Haha well I wish I was bloody one of them, it’d save on the heartbreak 😆😆😆
Thanks for the recognition Sid 👍👍👍 haha yeah i certainly did Sue that crystal ball of mine is not for sale 😉😂 I never bought into Liverpool going undefeated, There can only be one 😜
Oh absolutely, Kev!! 😉🤩
Not even to loan? Hahaha!!
What a keeper Martinez is, that last minute save might be what will take us to the Europa league, arteta will be foolish to just drop Martinez for Leno without no good reason, the boy is good in the air, he can deal with crosses, he can pass the ball and is also a good shotstopper, and he has a good reflex for a big man. That save gave us the 3 points today, I thought that Salah save was going to be the best save of the evening but that last minute save is an out of this world kinda save.
Martinez deserved his chance over Ospina in 14/15 after it was clear he was not better than Szczesny. I was always waiting for Wenger to give him proper chances and if now he’s getting his chance and is performing this well there is no way he should be dropped for Leno just like that. We all feel sorry for Leno but that is how football is. One man’s loss is another’s chance
Exactly Kev, it will be a foolish decision by the coach to just drop him just like that for Leno, to be honest, each time we played against teams that know how to cross the ball am always scared because Leno is poor in that area but with Martinez is totally different, you can’t say this is his real weakness.
I agree, Kev. There was a clear period Martinez had matured but he kept getting benched. He’s come such a long way and I wish him the best in the GK competition. When Leno is back, Martinez has forced Mikel to keep him on I think. It would be wrong if we sat him back on the bench when he’s been nothing but exceptional.
Yeah, he was crucial for the win. We have to Yashin award candidates in our squad, if we get the defense to protect them enough than they will push Ederson and Allyson as the League’s best..
You have a point buh really Leno has proven himself too so I won’t still blame arteta if he brings back Leno to the first 11..but I suggest he balance the game btw both of them cos seeing anyone on the bench will really hurt me as a fan..they are just too good to sit out
Lenohappy? Really
But don’t forget he made a mistake that almost cost us a second goal in the first half. I love the fact that he adjusted after the mistake. Overall, he is very good GK.
Martinezhappy! 😂
Edii Leno make so many mistakes, if you ask me who had the highest tendency of making mistakes out of the two, it’s definitely Leno with his short passes, people talk about Leno reflexes, but what will you call that last minute save that Martinez made or that save he made against toth, Jose Mourhino called it a fantastic save,Wenger nearly ruined is arsenal career, it was obvious to everyone that we should have used him as second keeper when we bought ospina, am so happy for him, he deserves all the praise he’s getting now.
Yes, I totally agree with you. He has been fantastic.
True, every GK has a flaw somewhere i feel tho. I want to see Martinez pull off this form for a long period of time. Completely agree he is much more commanding and assuring in the box. Leno does not give me as much confidence. Martinez undroppable at the moment.
And also i still give a lot of respect to Leno. More than half this season we have let this poor man face 20+ shots for what felt like every game and he just did the best he could and pulled off a ton of saves he had no right to make.
Lol…Best thing that can happen is to create a balanced sheet between both.
Leno was clearly in line for our POTY award if not for his injury.
He’s been phenomenal, so honestly it’ll be tough.
It’s like having Neuer and Term Steven.
It creates headache for the coach.
If Arteta trusts Leno, it won’t be his fault since Leno has been one of the best in the league with a poor defense.
Having both Goalkeeper, gives me joy
Eddie if you are being honest, Leno gives us headache when it comes to crosses and set pieces and in this league you need a keeper who is good with both, but with Martinez it’s totally different.
Ooh la la…. if only I could go to work now, to see all those scousers!! They’ll keep until the morning 😉 Oi oi!!!
This was really needed after Sunday, I’ve been in a right mood since then… thought we’d get stuffed tonight, so as you can imagine I’m on top of the world!! Feel like screaming from the rooftops!! This win (yes you read that right, win!) has been so long coming… Klopp has a face like a smacked arse, his 2 most expensive signings howled… we scored 2 beauties… and on top of that, it’s my daughter’s birthday today and she’s a City fan, so she’s happy they won’t break the points record (City, you’re welcome!!) What a day!!
Isn’t it amazing the emotions you go through in a few days…..
There’ll only be 1 Invincibles team and it ain’t those gobshites….
Thank you Arsenal, I’m smiling like the Cheshire cat right now….
See what happened when they targeted our record? Their whole season, except the PL title wrote itself off. When you do meet the scousers, do ask them again, Is your’s gold?😂😂😂
Exactly, Sid! And listening to them all harping on about how they didn’t want to go unbeaten!!! Haha yeah yeah, whatever!!! 😄
Oh I will, Sid, it’ll be a pleasure 😉😆
Hilarious they think they are better than the Invincibles. They would NEVER lose to Watford. 😂
Liverpool were so superior when when they wanted to play.We are so far from challenging folks
We are all fully aware of that, but I enjoyed the performance. Tierney is excellent. Holding over mustafi everyday of the week. Artetas interview was excellent, I like him and hope we can achieve things with him. There is a noticeable improvement in shape and performance since he took the helm. Anyway after Sunday, enjoy your evenings go ones.
Sorry should read before posting! Enjoy your evenings gooners!
Thank you for showing up, Arsenal players! 99% of the team worked their socks off, and you create your own luck so I will not be complaining about those goals. It’s not a secret I had zero faith going into this game. Thank you for the very delightful surprise!
Also, Liverpool are cheats and TAA should’ve been sent off for performing the same foul as Nketiah.
👍 he’s a dirty sod, so is Mane!
How many of us did?
They really did work hard and although it was a battering it was a team effort!! Brilliant!!
I guess the 1% is Pepe? 😛
😆 lol
up to interpretation 😂
Whao, we parked the train and it worked. Kudos to everybody involved
Train 🚅. Waoh!!!
MOTM is Martinez all day ,nice reflexes and kept us in the game. More than 20 shots to him.leno Will have a difficult time when he is fit. Nice completion that Will be
Competition
Arsenal clearly had a plan. Where once they would have played through Arsenal’s press, arsenal scored twice after pressing them into errors.
Where once they would have pulled arsenal apart in defense and pummelled us, we stood firm and responded to all they had. They hardly forced our goalkeeper into many saves.
Liverpool have played many toothless games like today’s over the course of the season, but last minute goals, penalties after incessant pressure have always bailed them out. It wasn’t to be today.
Instead of just seeing the game as one Liverpool lost, it is one arsenal won and didn’t deserve to lose. Arsenal have been pressing teams into errors lately, it can’t just be coincidence. It’s a plan and I’m glad it’s working. Long may it continue
I am 100% with you Musdone.
In fact the ref gave Liverpool a lot of undeserved calls to see if he could manoeuvre the result in their favor yet Arsenal stood firm, stuck to the plan by the coach.
Great result, felt a little like a pre season friendly but a win against the champions elect is nice, however. No moaning today and every player gets 10 out of 10 from me, including Ozil, cant be bad.
Ozil 11 rating from me. 😆
Brilliant, Reggie 👍 No moaning from me either, honest hahaha
In these 4 crucial games we had 2wins, 1draw (with a red card) and most painful 1loss, it’s not a bad result overall
Great win, albeit very lucky, but painful seeing how far behind Liverpool we are. We could barely string 3 passes together the entire match.
Arteta did say he had a plan on how to win this match. Even though Arsenal was dominated, at the end of the day they came out victorious. Perhaps the whole thing was part of the game plan.
Yet some so-called fans, moaned and moaned and gave him all sorts of insults. Having got the job done, those insolent moaners yet won’t give him and his team the credit they deserve claiming Liverpool didn’t take the match serious.
I feel so ashamed of some fans because they are incapable of being pleased. The best they can do is disappear altogether when the results flow in our favor, only to resurface when we stumble.
Very happy to have won the game and yes people will say we rode our luck but we took our chances when they arrived and defended well, this is football, the name of the game is 3 points nobody remembers the losing team having 70% of the ball and 27 shots.. I’ll take more of the same on Saturday night COYG 🔴⚪