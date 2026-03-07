Arsenal overcome Mansfield challenge to make FA Cup progress

Arsenal secured a 2-1 away victory against Mansfield in the FA Cup this afternoon, keeping their hopes of winning four trophies this season alive. The Gunners entered the match as clear favourites, but the competition is well known for producing surprising results, and Mansfield had already demonstrated their ability to cause problems after eliminating Burnley in the previous round.
Arsenal have enjoyed an impressive campaign so far, and there is growing belief that they could end the season with multiple honours. However, matches such as this one highlight why knockout competitions require complete concentration from the first minute until the final whistle.
Mansfield prove stubborn opponents
The match began positively for Arsenal, yet it quickly became clear that Mansfield would not make the afternoon easy for the visitors. The home side were organised defensively and determined to prevent Arsenal from scoring early, knowing that an early concession could damage their chances of producing another upset.
Mansfield maintained their shape well and frustrated the Gunners for long periods during the first half. Arsenal controlled possession but struggled to create clear opportunities against the disciplined defence.
Their persistence eventually paid off in the 41st minute when Noni Madueke found the breakthrough. The goal gave Arsenal a deserved lead and ensured they entered the half time interval in control of the contest.
Arsenal respond to second half scare
The match took an unexpected turn shortly after the restart. Only five minutes into the second half, Mansfield equalised through Will Evans, who had been introduced at half time. The goal created excitement inside the stadium and briefly raised the possibility of another FA Cup surprise.
Arsenal responded quickly and demonstrated their quality by regaining the lead soon afterwards. Substitute Eberechi Eze produced the decisive moment, scoring to restore the advantage for Mikel Arteta’s side.
With the lead restored, Arteta made further substitutions as he looked to manage the remainder of the match. Mansfield continued to push forward in search of another equaliser that would set up a dramatic finish, but they were unable to break through again.
Arsenal ultimately held on to secure the victory and progress in the competition.
Mansfield deserved a better result to be fair. loads of respect to them
This match shouldn’t have been this nerve wracking with all those attackers
But the main thing is we got through it with a win
Calafiori should be sold in the summer, since he’s so injury prone. Luckily, we signed Hincapie
Good win, onwards and upwards onto next round. Nice to see all the squad used. Some players looked like they needed the game. Well done Madueke, Norgard, Eze, Mosquera and Dowman. Not so good, Jesus, Haverz and Martinelli. Obviously a bit out of shape but the quality over Mansfield should and did tell in the end.
gotanidea, and it wasn’t even a contact injury.
Great win, Attention to the next. Leverkusen awaits. COYG!!!
Fair play to Mansfield, they certainly gave a good account of themselves.
Well done Arsenal for getting through a potential banana skin.
Lets see who we get next.
@DEREK
That’s what makes cup matches so exciting. It’s anybody’s to win or lose. No matter table standings or league levels…
NY-Gunner,
Totally agree. 👍
While i appreciate the bumpy pitch may be a bit of a leveller, our performance was far from convincing and certain players failed to make the most of the opportunities afforded to them today.Young Salmon seems to be blamed for the Mansfield goal, but to me both Mosquera and Kepa were equally culpable.On a brighter note Dowman looks a real player but If there were any doubts concerning the future of Jesus at Arsenal, they were dispelled today.We need to move him on and the same applies to Calafiori in view of his inability to stay fit.
Well played Mansfield and at this stage of the competition a lower league team with so much at stake can show up those from the Premier League.
Not a fan of making so many changes to a starting 11 as it often upsets the balance and doesn’t quite offer the same understanding amongst themselves.
The pitch was gloopy and Arsenal tended to either over hit the ball or play it too short. Mansfield must surely be used to it as opposed to teams from the Premier league that play on green carpet.
Got there in the end with the introduction of more senior players. Great goals – Eze in particular hit a belter and well done to Dowman who looks so comfortable.
The joy and leveller of the FA cup. All games against lower league opponents are not easy but we got through and that’s the main thing.
Have to say I agree with the comments on here about Calafiori, a fine player but we surely can’t persevere with him if he is constantly being injured. We don’t want another Diaby situation.
Some numpty suggesting Martinelli should be sold? Laid on three chances and the assist for first goal, obviously didn’t watch the game!
Another scrappy win, thankfully we avoided a huge cup upset, way too close for comfort! Calafiori reminds me of the Japanese chap we had that kept getting injured, sadly I don’t think he’s cut out for English football and if we can find a buyer we should cut our losses and move him on in the summer.
23yr old Calafiori injured today doesn’t mean he is finished, not at all, neither should we see to move him on. This is why players pray prior to taking to the field. *Unfortunately player injuries (+ recovery from injury) are part of the demands being made on an athlete.
Fans of LFC sing “you’ll never walk alone,” here are our fans wishing to end our young players asap. and with no indication whether this injury is serious. This type of energy is questionable 🙁
Sorry mate but thats like the 5th different injury Calafioris had this season alone. Last season was the same. He also suffered a season lasting injury 3 years ago.
It makes a player unreliable if hes 5-6 times injured a season 2 weeks at a time.