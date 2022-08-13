Arsenal overrun Leicester to win exciting six-goal thriller

Arsenal have continued their fine form by beating Leicester by an astonishing 4-2 scoreline to keep their 100% record alive and kicking.
We opened our Premier League season with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, and we have been even better today in dispatching with the Foxes.
It wasn’t all plain-sailing, as our early pressure began to turn on us after 10 minutes after Wesley Fofana dispossessed us in midfield before running into an unlikely attacking role, and he tried to cut to his left before shooting, only to scuff his shot.
After a Leicester-dominated 10 minutes, we eventually broke the deadlock after working our way upfield, and despite a crowded box, Gabriel Jesus found enough space to lift the ball over the goalkeeper and into the far netting.
The Brazilian added a second before the break, when our corner was headed onto the back post where he was waiting to calmly make it 2-0, and while the away side were initially gifted a soft penalty after Aaron Ramsdale collided with Vardy on the edge of the box, that decision was overturned.
After the break, things got a little tense after William Saliba’s own goal, but before we knew it, Gabriel Jesus had taken full advantage of a mistake at the back to tee up Granit Xhaka to send it home from close range.
James Maddison later cut the deficit to one once again when carving out an opportunity down the right hand side, but once again we hit straight back, this time with Gabriel Martinelli joining the party to score his second of the season also.
While we had plenty more chances to add more, including Eddie Nketiah forcing an outstretched save from Ward in goal late on, but we will take all the positives out of a fine performance.
Patrick
71 CommentsAdd a Comment
Both Jesus/ Martinelli are very skilled and hardworking attackers, whereas Zinchenko is a great inverted LB. Partey was also excellent as a CDM
Xhaka has been playing well as a left mezzala, after years of playing the wrong role under Wenger and Emery. White and Magalhaes did very well in the back, but Saliba made a fatal error despite a very good performance
We’re still not on a par with Man City and Liverpool, but it was a very entertaining game
An error, yes, but hardly fatal, GAI!
I considered it fatal because he scored an own goal, but his overall performance was much better than Fofana the 85 M CB
To be fair to Saliba it was a header he had to make
It was poor, no outside pressure, difficult header yes but 9/10 on training he puts it wide. One of those things. Hasn’t changed the fact he has the potential to be one of if not the best CB’s in the world, it’s up to him to make that happen. He has the stature/pace that many crave, just has to work on the game and he’ll be amazing.
Exactly! that or Vardy would have had a free shot at goals.
gai, Wrong use of “fatal” . FATAL MEANS SOMETHING DIES.
The own goal was no more than a temporary setback or a nuisance and certainly NOT “fatal”.
I prefer correct and not sloppy language, as in your post, as sloppiness leads to arguments which, however, need not happen, IF language is used correctly.
Best moment of this match, crowd cheering on Saliba after his mistake. Lets keep that spirit going. Great game all around, and so glad to have Jesus with us!
I bet you that you’ll still find people telling you how depressing out game is and how we have no style of play.
Solid performance from everyone including Saliba.
Ramsdale’s positioning let him down, good to see the home fans applaud him immediately. Other than that, hardly put a foot wrong.
Saka still struggling badly, we really needed Raphinha or a solid Right winger now to give him the competition he needs.
This could be Martinelli’s season,
I’m so happy for him. Kev still gon tell you that he’s an average player. SMH
Gabriel Jesus is phenomenal, it’s mental how different playing under a manager can seem.
Having his freedom and still playing with the tactical instructions is revealing to us what a player he’s always been.
Just needed to be let free.
Taking off Zinchenko and having the option of Tierney,Tomiyasu,ESR and Viera is a mental, we need a right winger please.
Great home win
saka and odegaard not yet seem up to speed, and ramsdale just needs to calm down and focus a bit more, but genuinely a quite exciting 11, although still feel we need a centre midfielder and different option up top, not convinced nketiah is good enough cover
Nketiah actually deserves the shot.
I feel like he’ll step up perfectly well. He did towards end of last season. The real position we actually need did options for are the RW and No 6 position.
Partey and Saka.
Viera can always compete with Xhaka for that 8 position.
None of this Tielemans nonsense. Heaven knows I’ve always said I don’t want him. Whatever he does, Xhaka actually does better, only difference is Xhaka stopped taking his long range shots. We need options for Saka and Partey in all honesty
Spot on Eddie. I rate Marquinhos highly but he’s a season away, and neither Elneny nor Lokonga can play the Partey role. But then again I don’t think anyone can as the guy’s unique…
And as somebody who thought Tielemans would be a useful addition you have won me over. Totally invisible.
Some of the goals Leicester conceded last season showed how weak and flawed he is as he lost some of the duels and rather stood and walked instead of pressing to regain back the ball.
I don’t know if our fans don’t watch these games, I won’t blame people for not watching most games that ain’t ours, but he’s actually worse defensively than Xhaka and even Ødegaard if you watched him play last season. That’s why I don’t want him, Xhaka dunks on him anytime any day, only reason most fans want him is because of that dislike for Xhaka and wanting to see him out of the team.
If we can get a better player than Xhaka, great I’m all for it but Tielemans is nothing close to what we want
I agree Eddie. I went cold on Tielemans last month and today confirmed it. Especially with Xhaka outperforming him. Tielemans is just always capable of a lazy performance and we shouldn’t be accepting players that think they can occasionally phone it in. I’ve gone a bit back and forth on if we need an 8…. I would rather fill in a new 6 for Parey coverage and a winger to challenge Saka so I agree with you. Lokonga/Xhaka/Vieira?/Zinchenko can all fight for the 8 spot. I think Zinchenko will 100% be getting midfield chances if KT stays fit.
I’ll rather we go in for Leicester no6 than Tieleman, why is no one talking about him
Ndidi bus food defensively, but on the ball he doesn’t offer what Partey does. He’s not press resistant so he really can’t be Partey’s competition.
RSH I’m glad you saw it, and I hope lots of people will see it soon.
That’s the only reason we’ve not made any bid and seem to focus on the RW instead.
Tielemans is one of the laziest players Leicester have, and the fact that Rodgers is not even making any effort to keep him should say a lot
I hope Pepe will step up but I doubt it.
Against Orlando, the gaffer gave him and other deadwood a chance to prove him wrong but they all failed to, which means he is not useful in this team. We saw in same game how Saka who came on for him, dazzled in less than 10min
Agree on Saka, Bob, but thought Ode, after an anonymous first half, was excellent in the second. I think Eddie is good enough for those few games a season, but true I’d be panicking if Jesus got a serious injury! Eddie HAS improved but so has the rest of the team this season, meaning for me he’s still a level behind the starting 11.
yesh nketiah is good for last 10 minutes for somw fresh energy, but one injury to either him or jesus and we have nothing up top. i dont feel a martinelli can cover no 9 position, and dislike the false 9 role.
i still for some reason like pepe although dont think it will work out him at arsenal.
i just felt both saka and ode were too slow in posession, especially at edge of the box
Our attack was concentrated on the left side and we’ve got Pepe/ Marquinhos to compete with Saka. We’d better see what they can do in cup games first
I never said Martinelli is average.I said Nketiah was better all round and I still stand by that. If Arteta should give him the same chances he wil lscore more and claim that spot. It is cheap to say what I didn’t say. We all have differing views on our players and I do not force my views on anyone. However, I hate no Arsenal player and so when a player does great in a particular game they need to be given their due even if that player is already average or good.
Why are you so bothered about what Kev or other gunners says. You can give your opinion and let others give there’s it’s not that hard to respect the opinion of others.
That reply is to Eddie
A big problem on this site Leno!!!!!
Even turned into telling admin what should be printed ,can’t give an opinion or a point of view without the usual defensive group opening their traps .
I don’t get why they worry about how other fans support the club ,weird .
The way people act here is laughable. Its like we are all in a competition to prove who’s right hahaha. The season is very long so I hope he does continue to hold on to that opinion.
Some of them are, it is sad. We all want Arsenal to win, i dont get the snipes. Enjoy the win for gods sake, dont be childish.
I respect his opinion, doesn’t mean I have to accept and agree with his opinion. Or is that a crime? Not a lot of people agree with my opinions most times, and I’m okay with that
Am also of the opinion that GM isn’t good enough, at least not on Saka level, I’ll be happy to be proven wrong, I hope he step up to the level fans placed him because he has the potential. He has the whole season to convince us now, the stage is set , everyone has given him the opportunity. Hopefully he’ll stay injury free.
Zinchenko may end up playing in our midfield
Saka is a slow starter, I have no doubt he and Ode will start firing soon.
That’s what we want, not to be overly reliance on a player
Martinelli is one of the brightest players we have.
You’d have to think people like Klopp, Ronaldinho and co are lunatics for saying all they’ve said about him.
His qualities were never in doubt.
We forgot he suffered an injury and Arteta had to take his time with him before allowing him back on the pitch, last season it was obvious he was growing his confidence, and the difference is he fits perfectly with Zinchenko just as ESR and Tierney are always on same wavelength.
@Eddie – nice saying, I’m sure it’s depressing that we are winning 😂
William Van Dijk….And i don’t Care about the own goal!!!!
“William van Dijk …..”
Love this positive energy!!
Great game. Zinchenko and Jesus add confidence, which in turn boosts Gabriel Martinelli and all three played top notch, outdoing even the Odegaard Saka duo. I hate to say it but Xhaka has a good game in his more forward role
Why are you “hating to say it”?!
Let’s bask in this euphoria while it last, great to wear arsenal kit and walk the street tall😀
Excellent game ohhh Jesus will only get better Saliba save for the unfortunate own goal was excellent. I expected Saka to be subbed earlier but overall can’t complain 3pts and on to the net game
Great game, for me Martinelli is the man of the match. I would rather see Saliba in those places to intercept the ball then not being there. He was unlucky but it shows his awareness is top notch. Loved the response fans gave to Saliba after that unlucky incident. We need to make Emirates like Enfield, where teams should be nervous to play infront of our fans.
was there a safe standing area today or something? Looked like a crowd of ppl standing, mostly wearing black shirts.
This is the kind of tempo I want, slow and steady, it was in hot sun, we stayed in the game without panicking. And once we got our rhythm we were unstoppable.
This game reminds me of our big games in recent year, we used to start with good tempo just like Leicester, but once the big boys found their rhythm we succumb.
Good game , enjoyable game, even for the neutral, it was like arsenal didn’t enter 2nd gear, like we were waiting for Leicester to overrate their ability by scoring us, then we showed our superiority
When was the last time we won our first 2games of the season?
I don’t understand why Artetus the empire didn’t buy Jesus long time ago. He should have bought him in 2017 or 2023. Now we need a tall and very slow striker, a modern one-way player who can stretch our opponents in all directions. It’s time to sack Artetus only 6 league goals are at not enough, let’s get him out before he gets too successful 🔴⚪️
We all need Jesus in our lives…
Martinelli ran riot and dude is improving..
Xhaka plays box to box at times recently and I m delighted. Not fans favorite but he is a decent lad and player..
Saliba my new Rolls royce. Despite the own goals he was solid…
Var made the right call…. VAR actually got the right call for arsenal. Wow.
Welldone to other player. You made us proud by scoring after we conceded…Onward and upwards…
Great win and a dominant performance from Jesus and Martinelli. Im not sure how Leicester got 2 goals but they did. We cant ask for anything more than 3 points. Great chance with our start to get points on the board before we have to see how far we have progressed. Partey looked dominant in midfield but im not sure i like what is happening with Xhaka and Zinchenko, time will tell if their little tactical interchange gets caught out, it did a couple of times, leaving us with no left back but like everything can be tweaked. Dominant over Leicester in the main though.
We’re going to win the league. G. Jesus top goalscorer with 40+ goals. Come on Arsenal 💪
If that happens I’ll credit you, literally be an AndyE memorial on my wall. 3rd is where I’m aiming but why not aim high, who knows. We’d have to be perfect because City are not dropping many points this year. They are the Real/Barca of old and imo opinion run better than either so it’s a tall order.
Good solid 3 points unfortunate on the errors leading to the goals against .
Martinelli outstanding today and was everywhere and topped it off with a fantastic goal .
Jesus and Xhaka best of the rest and he should have had a hat-trick .
Overall a good win and a good performance .
Perhaps the mistakes could be related to the crazy temperature, it’s difficult to stay focused in such circumstances…
Fun fun fun! TBH two defensive errors (rare these days) or it’s a 4-0. Martinelli has come of age – magnificent. Kudos to the whole team – Xhaka growing into the new role, Jesus, Ode (in the second half), Zinchenko, et al – weakest was Saka for me as Eddie said but irrelevant in the great scheme of things as we have A LOT of very skilful players now to share the load. Would love Pino to cover Saka on he right. I guess we all saw why we are going cold on Tielemans…
Great fun, loved it
Oh Jesus, his first goal was a great wonder. I will definitely start to read the black book again 🫶
Xhaka played really really well, and i don’t know why fans hate him
No Arsenal fan hates his own. Hates a strong word that doesn’t collerate with support.
Who was that dude that said Martinelli is over rated?
Is that in TODAY’S chat, Slye? Because he’s moved up several levels this season. Last year I was surprised he got into Brazil’s squad, but now I’d be amazed if he DOESN’T go to the WC. He WAS overrated – a prospect and not as good as some fans said he was. Not true now though!
It was me who said so and I still stand by that. If you’re going to support a player it shouldn’t be done so cheaply. When I started supportign Nketiah he hadn’t even been given chances but I knew he had the ability while people called him Championship level. Last week you kept quiet because his performance wasn’t that good. Martinelli is good but not on the level fans want him to be. Give Nketiah the same chances andhe’ll score more and outperform him but peopel here have to be proved right Nketiah is Championship level I guess.
Great win and xhaka really played well, Odegard and Saka are still not up to speed. But what’s with arteta and 82 minutes sub, we could have killed off the game with our subs. Gabriel Jesus I really don’t rate him too much before but he looks like a good buy.
G. Jesus cues the music on his headphones when he gets in the car to be driven down for his Arsenal medical…. “I want to break free, I want to break free
I want to break free from your lies
You’re so self-satisfied I don’t need you
I’ve got to break free
God knows, God knows I want to break free”
We are becoming a bit of a hybrid between Liverpool and city
3 up top who can all score goals ……sorry just seen utd lol 😂😂
Obviously not as good, but I’m trying to see what our style of play is. And I think arteta whats 3 players who can all score and defend from the front. And the defence is becoming Liverpool like, maybe? 🤔 but the rest of the team are more intricate in possession. Just throwing this out there…..
We are definitely in the second tier of teams and comparable to Chelsea🤔…….lol …..I can’t type properly….getting interrupted by utd…😂😂
I only saw a little of the game, but the difference in gameplay is telling from last year atleast in the early stages. Jesus as a striker is quickly becoming a frightening position leading our press and I hope Eddie learns from him as he is the closest to Jesus’ playstyĺe among our younger strikers. Maybe someone like Biereth, Moller, Balogun or Edwards will break out? Like others, currently I dont think a taller CF is a priority right now as a defensive Mid. A RW to take load off Saka would be nice but currently as GAI says we have people like Marquinhos, Pepe and to some extent Viera and Nelson(if he stays which he most likely will). We need to move on someone before we buy someone. Glad that we are trying to sustain a fùlly functional press for however minutes we could and tryinģ for game management tactics to regain our energy the rest of the time. Overall a very good start to the season and looks like Artetaball is maturing finally to an advanced evolved stage and the required player profiles are peoperly implementing the system. A great window also, now a DM/CM, player exits and new contracts for Saka and Saliba will be the icing on the cake!
COYG!
Ps- Hope Sue is well and enjoying the new Arsenal playstyle.
Nobody gonna be talking about Saliba now. Thank you De Gea. 😭
Well done to the lads. The Coach has them firing on all cylinders and looking good while doing it. Big Ups to em all…
Jesus, is on another level all together. Seeing him bring down that long range pass, while holding off the defender, then turning him top, was sublime…
Yes NY, i think jesus, Saliba and Martinelli are a cut above, they have that bit of class.
Yes, good home win for us today by the Gunners playing against the Foxes.
However, the Gunners match defending should seriously be worked on by Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff to make the Gunners match defending better and impregnable in the EPL henceforth with.
Saliba must learn from the own goal defensive error he conceded in the match for Arsenal. Which led to Leicester to have a life-line to come back in the game.
But fortunately for us, that was not to be as Xhaka and Martinelli lifted Arsenal up in the game scoring a goal a piece.
Meanwhile this Man utd defense is giving me PTSD from the Litchsteiner, Sokratis, Mustafi backline 😭😭😭
Eddie
4 nil down and I couldn’t be happier!😊
Not that I care that much but David Moyes’ dismissal all those years ago must be coming back to haunt ManU
The massacre at Brentford 😂😂😂😂
At least we put up a fight last season…..
Unbelievable!4-0
I wonder what is Eriksen thinking??😂
OT: BRENTFORD 4 MAN UTD 0, WITH JUST 35 MINUTES GONE.
DREAMLAND!
They can’t blame the kit it flipping luminous yellow green 🤔😂😂😂😂