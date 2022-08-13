Arsenal overrun Leicester to win exciting six-goal thriller

Arsenal have continued their fine form by beating Leicester by an astonishing 4-2 scoreline to keep their 100% record alive and kicking.

We opened our Premier League season with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, and we have been even better today in dispatching with the Foxes.

It wasn’t all plain-sailing, as our early pressure began to turn on us after 10 minutes after Wesley Fofana dispossessed us in midfield before running into an unlikely attacking role, and he tried to cut to his left before shooting, only to scuff his shot.

After a Leicester-dominated 10 minutes, we eventually broke the deadlock after working our way upfield, and despite a crowded box, Gabriel Jesus found enough space to lift the ball over the goalkeeper and into the far netting.

The Brazilian added a second before the break, when our corner was headed onto the back post where he was waiting to calmly make it 2-0, and while the away side were initially gifted a soft penalty after Aaron Ramsdale collided with Vardy on the edge of the box, that decision was overturned.

After the break, things got a little tense after William Saliba’s own goal, but before we knew it, Gabriel Jesus had taken full advantage of a mistake at the back to tee up Granit Xhaka to send it home from close range.

James Maddison later cut the deficit to one once again when carving out an opportunity down the right hand side, but once again we hit straight back, this time with Gabriel Martinelli joining the party to score his second of the season also.

While we had plenty more chances to add more, including Eddie Nketiah forcing an outstretched save from Ward in goal late on, but we will take all the positives out of a fine performance.

Patrick