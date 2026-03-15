Arsenal overtaken as favourites to win the Champions League 

Arsenal remains one of the favourites to win the Champions League and several other club competitions this season.

The Gunners have worked hard to ensure their squad remains competitive across every tournament they have participated in during the current campaign. Their consistency and strong performances have allowed them to maintain a high level in multiple competitions, reinforcing their reputation as one of Europe’s most formidable sides.

This Arsenal team is widely regarded as one of the strongest the club has produced in a long time. With a well-balanced squad and impressive depth, the Gunners will be eager to ensure they make the most of their strong form and convert their performances into major trophies.

Arsenal’s Strong Champions League Campaign

Mikel Arteta has focused on ensuring his players consistently meet expectations, and many observers have viewed Arsenal as one of the leading contenders to win the Champions League. Their performances in the competition have supported that belief, particularly during the earlier stages of the tournament.

Arsenal won all of their league phase matches, a run that further strengthened confidence in their ability to challenge for the title. They were also handed what was widely seen as a favourable draw on their route through the competition, which increased expectations that they could progress all the way to the final.

Bayern Munich Overtakes Arsenal as Favourites

However, the outlook has shifted slightly following Arsenal’s recent result. According to The Sun, the Gunners were considered the favourites to win the competition before their match against Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

That perception changed after Arsenal recorded a 1-1 draw in that fixture, with Bayern Munich subsequently moving ahead of them in the list of favourites to win the tournament. The Bavarian club is now viewed as the leading contender to become European champions at the end of the season.

This shift is largely attributed to Bayern Munich’s strong performances during the knockout stage, where they have appeared particularly convincing.

Despite this change in perception, Arsenal still believes it has the quality required to win the competition. The team remains confident in its abilities, and supporters will expect an improved performance when they return to action in their next match.