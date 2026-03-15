Arsenal overtaken as favourites to win the Champions League 

Arsenal remains one of the favourites to win the Champions League and several other club competitions this season.
The Gunners have worked hard to ensure their squad remains competitive across every tournament they have participated in during the current campaign. Their consistency and strong performances have allowed them to maintain a high level in multiple competitions, reinforcing their reputation as one of Europe’s most formidable sides.
This Arsenal team is widely regarded as one of the strongest the club has produced in a long time. With a well-balanced squad and impressive depth, the Gunners will be eager to ensure they make the most of their strong form and convert their performances into major trophies.
Arsenal’s Strong Champions League Campaign
Mikel Arteta has focused on ensuring his players consistently meet expectations, and many observers have viewed Arsenal as one of the leading contenders to win the Champions League. Their performances in the competition have supported that belief, particularly during the earlier stages of the tournament.
Arsenal won all of their league phase matches, a run that further strengthened confidence in their ability to challenge for the title. They were also handed what was widely seen as a favourable draw on their route through the competition, which increased expectations that they could progress all the way to the final.
Bayern Munich Overtakes Arsenal as Favourites
However, the outlook has shifted slightly following Arsenal’s recent result. According to The Sun, the Gunners were considered the favourites to win the competition before their match against Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.
That perception changed after Arsenal recorded a 1-1 draw in that fixture, with Bayern Munich subsequently moving ahead of them in the list of favourites to win the tournament. The Bavarian club is now viewed as the leading contender to become European champions at the end of the season.
This shift is largely attributed to Bayern Munich’s strong performances during the knockout stage, where they have appeared particularly convincing.
Despite this change in perception, Arsenal still believes it has the quality required to win the competition. The team remains confident in its abilities, and supporters will expect an improved performance when they return to action in their next match.
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CL results… Arsenal w 8, d 1… Bayern won 8, l 1 (3-1 to Arsenal)… Bayern drew 1-1 with Leverkusen away themselves yesterday. I’d lump on Arsenal whilst we remain 2nd favs for the very brief moment it will be available
No point Arsenal are best price 5/2 (same as before Leverkusen 1st leg) and Bayern are best price 7/2. Arsenal are clear favourites still by a mile with all bookmakers. Got me excited for a minute there thought I could lump but the article is made up nonsense.
I’m happy to have any perceived pressure removed from the team’s shoulders
Arsenal are still favs by a mile with all bookies, its just made up sun nonsense repeated.
Regardless of the Odds we’re capable of reaching the last 4, provided we avoid injuries or rogue refereeing. After this point id expect us to rely on our world-class defensive capabilities which when its on point is – analogy: – much like a Boa Constrictor slowly rinsing the life out of a game/opponent/ until such point when we can score and sit on a 1-0 win.
Its just my imagination/COYG
Does it really matter who is favorites, the team two teams that contest the Final have a chance of winning it.
Whether they were ever considered favorites, is neither here nor there.
While we may well be the bookies favourites in the UK, I wonder who the favourites are in Spain and Germany with their bookies ?