Arsenal overtakes Man Utd in the Deloitte Football Money League 

Arsenal have overtaken Manchester United in the latest Deloitte Football Money League rankings, highlighting the club’s continued progress both on and off the pitch. The development under Mikel Arteta has not only been reflected in performances but also in Arsenal’s growing commercial and financial strength.

Financial growth under Arteta

Arsenal have been on a clear upward trajectory since the 2022,2023 season, delivering strong performances with increasing consistency. While silverware would further underline that progress, the club’s current position shows that success is no longer measured solely by trophies. Even in seasons without major honours, Arsenal have established themselves as a profitable and attractive global brand.

The Gunners are now viewed as one of the strongest clubs in world football, with confidence growing that further progress will follow as the current campaign continues. Their financial stability has allowed them to compete aggressively in the transfer market. During the summer, Arsenal demonstrated their strength by completing several high-profile signings, moves that were supported by careful long term planning rather than short term risk.

Revenue rise and league rankings

Key achievements from last season played an important role in this rise. Reaching the Champions League semi-final and finishing second in the Premier League significantly boosted both income and reputation. According to Goal, these factors helped Arsenal secure seventh place in the Deloitte Football Money League after generating £690.2m in revenue.

Only two Premier League rivals recorded higher figures. Liverpool posted revenues of £702.3m, while Manchester City followed closely with £694.1m. Crucially, Arsenal moved ahead of Manchester United, who reported £666.5m, underlining a shift in the financial hierarchy among England’s biggest clubs.

This financial progress provides Arsenal with a strong platform for the future. Increased revenue strengthens their ability to invest wisely, retain key players and continue competing at the highest level in domestic and European competitions. As the season develops, there is also potential for further growth, particularly if Arsenal manage to end their wait for a major trophy, which has lasted since 2020. Regardless of how the campaign concludes, their rise in the Deloitte rankings confirms that Arsenal’s long-term project is firmly on track.