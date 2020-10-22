Arsenal overturn early scare to secure three points in Vienna

Arsenal overturn a 1-0 deficit to secure all three points tonight, beating Rapid Vienna 2-1 in Austria.
The Gunners rung the changes as expected. with the likes of Sead Kolasinac, Cedric Soares, Nicolas Pepe and Mo Elneny all making the starting line-up, as well as new signing Thomas Partey making his full debut.
The game started on the right foot, although there was little serious threat made inside the final third, with our stars failing to get that final connection to challenge the keeper.
We failed to put our controlled first-half to our advantage as we went into the break level, and that became all the more frustrating when falling behind shortly after the restart.
Bernd Leno’s nightmare 30 minutes started with giving the ball away to Rapid forward Taxiarchis Fountas to open the scoring.
The German was nearly at fault for the next goal, when he came rushing out to clear the long-ball, only to fire his clearance into the defender, but the striker spared his blushes by failing to hit the target.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was brought on to make the difference, and he played his part in our recovery.
David Luiz headed us back into the game, latching onto an attacking free-kick, and our talisman found himself in the right place at the right time to secure the winning goal.
The performance could most definitely have been better, but the result was the right one on what would be described as a rocky performance, and Arsenal will thank their lucky stars for the three points after the scare.
Did Arteta get the system wrong for the fixture or was our struggles more down to luck?
Patrick
Leno is similar to Szczesny. Great reflexes and great in penalties, but erratic goalkeepers
Unfortunately we have traded Martinez with Partey. Elneny’s vision is excellent though
I thought Elneny was good too
He’s my MOTM
I think Arteta should have used the other keeper today at least to show Leno that he has a real competition, I don’t know to say Arteta is scared, I mean why do you have a second keeper if he can’t play in the carabao cup or in the Europa group stages.
Lenohappy have you considered hes not ready? Probably not used to playing it from the back and it’s not a system you can out of the blue be ready for, takes time as its costly if you make a mistake, its early days bro chill out it’s not like ‘cant play’ like your saying, were still at the start of the season.
Rory Johnson if what you said it’s true why buy a keeper that doesn’t fit the coach vision, Chelsea bought Mendy and started using him immediately.
Lol what I said in no way means he “doesnt fit” it’s an adaptation period, you can have the ability to adapt to a new style but you need to train for a few weeks to brush up on it if you have no experience doing it, you cant just say blanket statements like ‘Chelsea bought mendy and started using him immediately’ when the only thing they have in common is there goal keepers lol, there different people, different mindsets, different clubs therefore irrelevant.
Not true
Do you want to tell me that if Leno injures today he wouldn’t play….
This is purely arteta’s decision has nothing to do with adaptation he is not a teenager playing in a pub league
Is Leno injured? No! So your point is just totally silly, of course he would play him if leno got injured… but hes not injured so he doesnt need to play him yet…. I mean honestly think about what you just said it couldnt he more irrelevant, you cant make a fact from a hypothetical situation.
Macey wants to move ASAP, so it’s kinda useless to start him over our new GK. Runarsson just joined and I think he’s too similar to Leno, based on what I saw on his highlights
I wish Macey would change his mind. If not, I hope Iliev would step up next season
Leno has just confirmed he is crap and will be a liability in near future. Just play Mat Macey, couldn’t be as worse as Leno.Or maybe he could be the next Emiliano. If Macey wants to move he would definitely like to showcase himself to prospective clubs. Cannot compare Mendy with Runar. Runar has come here to warm the bench only.
One step forward, two steps back for AFC
Loose Cannon how dare you say Leno is crap, let me remind you that Leno has been our best player for the past 2 seasons even more important to the team than Aubamayang.
🥱
Obviously Lenohappy you stopped watching Arsenal when Iwobi left because that would coincide with your lost 2 years
Oh Dan, well we know who’s next on the slated list….. ☹
How is Leno more important than Auba
In his last two season he has been ranking more errors leading to goal
Agree. Leno was amazing given the sheer saves he made given our world class defense last season
There’s nothing unfortunate about getting Partey he’s an excellent midfielder!
👌
He is, but imagine if we didn’t have to sell Martinez just because we need to get a new CM. The ship has sailed though, so hopefully Leno wouldn’t repeat his brain fart in Leicester game
Well then it’s unfortunate we have Kroenke and a clueless board but we are blessed to have a quality player like Partey he’s gonna be a machine for us! Martinez is no longer our player we should only focus on what we have.
Hurrah for your last line, Kev!! Omg tomorrow’s gonna be exhausting on here 🤣🤣
I’m watching Celtic….
Haha I am too Sue I haven’t even eaten yet these damn night time games 😂😂 Scot brown is useless I have no idea why he starts every game 🤣 Totts 2 up 😩
Bloody hell, Kev, get on it – get some food!!
He thinks he’s something special though… yeah I saw, what a pisser!!
I know Sue half time, perfect time to get off my arse 😂 yeah and Tierney calls him a legend, a legend of what? Walking around the pitch and making the odd pass 🤪 the mighty Bale hasn’t scored yet so not all bad 🤣
and it is unfortunate to be paying 18 million to change diapers at home and sacrifice our standout keeper. If we had saved 18 million on wages and got 10 million in transfer fees, then part of Parteys fees would be met. Spilt milk.
You hit the nail on the head
Leno Leno Leno
The painful part is people doesn’t want him to be criticized anymore simply because they think Martinez is gone and all we need is to support him and praise him when he has been costing us goals
Punches poor
Decision making very poor
Weak in the air
Doesn’t command the box
It’s no coincidence that we won big games with Martinez
In any top team that expires to be champion you must have a commanding goal keeper it’s simple as that…
I don’t think arsenal can win the league with Leno.. He is good but not world class
His reflex is world class and he’s excellent in penalties
But still been our best player the last 2 years ,without him in goal and Auba goals under Emery we could have been bottom half of the league .
That is your opinion
Auba has been our best player so o don’t know where you got your best player for two seasons from
Was he better than Martinez hell no
Lol. Martinez spent how many years in arsenal? Under how many coaches? And he didn’t nailed down a spot.. And how many teams did he join on loan? & none of the team he went to wanted to buy him. He played 11 matches for us.. 11!! And he was excellent. But it’s just 11 matches & arsenal wanted him to stay, but he wanted a guarantee spot? Nobody has a guarantee spot in the team. Then he left. So if you wanted to Blame someone, Blame Martinez. For not being man enough to fight for his spot.
Yes. No body has a guaranteed spot expect for Leno this past few months
Martinez going on loans and etc what has that got to do with how good he has come to be
Every player must not have the same career path maybe it’s his uncountless loans that has made him who he is now…
Arteta has been making many shocking decision and player preferences maybe Martinez isn’t convinced that he will never get a fair enough chance to fight with Leno once Leno is fully fit which many of us already knew
Same old
And again Kstix what is your problem
I support a player that plays for our team and you have a problem with anything that I post .
I remember you called me weird for my opinions but it seems personal mate ,maybe I’ve upset you in the past but atleast be a man and tell me what the problem is .
If you don’t like what I post just leave it and don’t reply rather than being a little women and being sarcastic
Little woman!!
Sorry Sue ,maybe I should of said little girl .
Would that be better for you ?
Didn’t actually need to use a feminine noun at all to be honest
No mate, that was not a personal dig at u. I was saying same old to the fact that Leno being our best player last season bar auba were majority of the squad were poor is the same excuse people use to defend him. Anyway let’s move on
@Kstix
👍
I apologise then ,but in future I will stay off your posts .
Hi Dan, you are right but I do not understand this obsession to play from back with a keeper who is not comfortable playing that role. Why not play to your keeper strength or else should have kept Martinez who’s strength was ball playing.
It’s not wrong to support him or recognise what he did for the team. In my humble opinion his unfortunate injury gave Martinez a chance to make his mark regularly and boy did he take it
I hope for Leno that his resolve is not weakened but I can’t deny I felt in a different time and place he would have lost his place to Martinez. Arsenal needed the fee from Villa to do business elsewhere
,, 👍
Pepe we can criticize Xhaka Mustafi Pepe el neny but we can’t criticize Leno because he’s good at stopping shots.
We all love Leno and know he is a great shot stopper but Martinez gave us something we lacked for so many years a commanding class gk
It’s sad because I expected Leno to improve after watching Martinez heriocs but it’s sad that it’s same old Leno…
I have come to accept this is all part of his game now
Runarsson is notthe good enough for cup games huh?
First half he got it wrong again but made the changes later to get the result. Very similar shades to the City game in the first half. Once the team was actually allowed to play and not be overcautious, it was pretty comfortable and Partey bossed the entire game. More of this please.
How nice to see a midfielder boss the game!
Partey MOTM – delicious!!
Great header by Luiz 👊
Elneny had a good game
So glad Auba’s back on the score sheet..
Not the greatest of games, but got the job done! *wipes brow*
Now I’m braced for tomorrow’s articles – move over Mesut, it’s Leno’s turn… groan..
, 😂😂👍
Happy belated Birthday, btw, Kstix!!
Thanks Sue😊😊
Fantastic signing 👌 now let’s see more of him this Sunday against Leicester.
That is just the full debut I wanted to see, Kenya!! He was brilliant! Can’t wait for Sunday 👊
Sue El neny is my MOTM
I’m really glad he had a good game, Lenohappy… 🙂 and that pass 👌
Yes that pass reminds me of Rosicky and ooh I think I finally get the reason why Lacazette doesn’t score much, ,Laca is a bearded Yaya 🤣🤣🤣
It was a beauty!
😂😂 but Laca’s our top scorer so far!! 😂😂
Your last paragraph… 😁
Need. Martinez. Back.
Lol it’s done nro move on!! Might as well be asking for seaman to come back!!
Bro’
No. If we sold Emi without a buy-back clause, then whoever is responsible should get the sack. You don’t do that with your best keeper in a decade. But what’s done is done.
Except for paying the full amount for Partey and getting Gabriel, our transfers under Arteta have been shit.
-Didn’t sell AMN, but won’t even play in the EL.
-Paid a fortune for a past-it Willian.
-Sold our best GK in more than a decade.
-Extended Luiz.
-Signed Cedric for god knows how many years.
-Signed our 275th CB in Mari.
-Didn’t manage to send Saliba to loan on France, then failed to register him for EL or send him to the Championship.
-Devalued Torreira and Guendouzi.
-Failed to get rid of Sokratis.
-This endless Ozil saga.
And people thought Wenger was bad. These clueless amatuers make Wenger look like a king of transfers…
His sale money goes to partey
Y want partey ship back to atl madrid
Gawd knows what was up with Leno, he seemed totally out of it, like he was shell shocked about something. We were very lucky not to give away more howlers through him. Towards the end he was wandering about on the right wing, while they were on the break, who knows what for? There was clearly a problem, and we could’ve really done with EM tonight.
Gabriel is a top quality CB
👍
Eventful second half with Leno channelling his inner Kepa. Hopefully he’s got that our of his system for awhile.
Nice to see the response and urgency coming into the team once going behind and substitutions were made. Partey became more dominant as game wore on and Gabriel was beasting it again.
Enough positive signs in the second half to make me (mostly) forget about the first.
HIGHLIGHTS
Partey: He is world class. Will be one of the most important members in the days to come.
Gabriel: Give Edu (or whoever recruited him) a hike for finding this gem. One of the best defenders Arsenal had in a very long time.
Elneny: An excellent squad player
Cedric: An average backup for belerin. Not good enough to challege him for his spot.
Kolasinac: a below average backup for Tierney. Needs to be shipped out.
Pepe: Great sometimes, terrible otherwise. I don’t want to sound negative after a win, but as things stand, he might turn out to be the worst transfer business of the decade. No vission. Loses ball too often.
Leno: Had a terrible game. But he is good enough for a top 4 finish and an FA cup. We will never win a major title with him in the squad. Not comfortable the ball, too slow to pass, zero command in the box, zero leadership skills, excellent shot stopping skills.
Arteta: We seriously need to chill down and give him time. If we are getting so negative in just his first full season in, we are pulling him down. He needs to do a lot better I agree. But he needs time. Look at Klopp. How he did wonders after terrible 2-3 seasons. We need to ask ourselves, can we be so patient and give him enough time to improve?
Spot on
@Auba, spot on for all but the last bit. Klop was not terrible for 2-3 seasons. Season before last they almost won the title and won champions League. They finished in champions League season before that one….so how was he terrible. Please do not compare klopp to MA, I don’t think that comparison is just for both of them. Even in his first season klopp might not be winning trophies but he played some of the most exciting football. For me klopp is even better then Pep and MA certainly has all the ingredients to join both of them up there.
Do you mean that I can’t get an Arteta out sign made up yet (and I am just kidding)
@stewart……🤣😂🤣😂
Wholeheartedly agree
Leno is the weak link. He’s getting away with his antics which cost out club dearly because he has the blessing of the coach
Too conservative for me we should assert ourselves more. Why are we playing this safe!! We got away with Vienna but the league could be unforgiving.
Martinez belongs to the past. That ship has sailed. Hope the coach can retrain Leno
Was that a training session?
Glad we eventually got the win
Leno tonight was shocking and not just for the goal. He looked nervous and inept. A bit worrying for me, he is struggling and its not doing our defence much good having him fumbling about. Partey showed us tonight what a proper midfielder should be capable of doing. Improved the midfield but weakened the keeper. I think playing out from the back is going to be a problem with Leno.
It is a worrying time for Leno. I do feel for him and hope his confidence returns as soon as possible.
Sue P i liked Leno before Martinez, i liked Martinez more when he got his belated chance. We all know Lenos strengths and his weaknesses, the problem is his weaknesses now are biting him and our team. I still like Leno but he has more weaknesses and if he cant sort them, he will let us down. I was actually a little sad tonight because i thought he looked way off the pace and im worried for him.
Much much better performance. What a player Partey!! What a game Gabriel!! Big shout out to Elneny as well, played really well. Great change by MA but poor front team selection, Nkeitiah and Laca can not play together, when they do we have no one of the left wing. That’s the second mistakeA has made in a week but good thing is he realised and changed it in the game. 👍 to MA for that.
Gabriel is just too good, El neny has improved a lot, Partey will be the signing of the season.
Amen to that 🙂
Ameen
Hi Dan, you are right but I do not understand this obsession to play from back with a keeper who is not comfortable playing that role. Why not play to your keeper strength or else should have kept Martinez who’s strength was ball playing.
As per Sofascore, Kolasinac lost possession 16 times over the course of the game, whilst he made just one interception and no tackles whatsoever.
Whenever he had the ball at his feet, the Bosnian looked uncomfortable, and often took too many touches to either play it down the line or come back inside with it.
And don’t get me started on Leno .
Gabriel,Partey and elneny….i dont know who to pick as my motm.
The response after the goal was great and i cant see why we didnt do that in the first half.
Hooe ceballos and willian id back sooon fofthe leicester game.
And about leno,there are bad days for everyone so please guyz…..dont.
👍👍
Aubameyang goals saving us again.
If we cannot find a way to win without him then we are in trouble. Let just hope partey keep up the performance. And arteta might not start him on Sunday, won’t be surprised if he doesn’t start him .
But a win is a win
I love the win. But I used to enjoy Arsenal even when we lose sometimes. Now all we do is Brawl out wins.
Wins are the only thing keeping the fans from descending badly on the manager’s head.
I don’t want to believe it’s the nemesis of how badly Ozil ( arguably the only remaining creative player in the team ) has been treated which is haunting us so quickly. In fact we haven’t been playing beautiful ball ever since the restart of football, though we nonetheless have been winning matches. This incidentally coincided with when the club started shutting out of Ozil.
Something needs to be done urgently because it becomes so obvious how badly we play once we draw or lose a match.
I felt sorry for both Partey and Gabriel , who were both excellent , having to play in that team tonight. So many others were just not at the races, until Auba came on and the shape changed to a more familiar one. Until then we were shapeless and all over the place. A better last half hour cannot disguise the very poor hour that went before it.
Partey and Gabrial were great but i also thought Luiz was as well, which i dont think has been mentioned and it should.