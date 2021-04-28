Arsenal owes more transfer fees than any other Premier League team

Protesting Arsenal fans will have even more reasons to vent their anger at Stan Kroenke when they realise that their club owes the most outstanding transfer fees among Premier League teams.

The Gunners have seen their fans protest against the ownership of Kroenke in recent weeks after he made their club one of the founding members of the European Super League.

The American has been the majority shareholder at the club since 2011 and has overseen some poor campaigns at the Emirates.

Money has also been an issue with the Gunners struggling to buy top players like some of their competitors.

They have made some questionable signings like Nicolas Pepe and some of their buys haven’t even had the chance to play for the team yet, William Saliba for example.

Price of Football’s Kieran Maguire has just revealed on Twitter that Arsenal still owes £154million in outstanding transfer fees.

These fees are owed to the likes of Saint Etienne for the signing of Saliba.

Mail Sport says they also still owe Lyon for the transfer of Alexandre Lacazette and Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

This news is likely to anger the club’s fans even more and probably also means they would have to borrow money to buy new players in the summer.