Arsenal owners’ sign off on monster £250M warchest this summer

The Kroenke family are claimed to have signed off on a monster £250 Million spending spree this summer, with Arsenal having failed to secure European football of late.

The club has suffered consecutive eighth place finishes in the Premier League, whilst their FA Cup success 10 months ago had earned them a last-gasp spot in the Europa League for last term.

While we looked like we could have done similar this campaign until Villarreal ended our hopes in the semi-final of the EL, before we were minutes away from securing a place in the European Conference League also, before Tottenham claimed that spot with a win over Leicester.

The owners are now claimed to be ready to put in the investment to close the gap on our rivals, and 90min claims that they have signed off on a massive £250 Million transfer budget.

The report claims that the players which will be targeted will all be within a specific age range, where they will retain resell value, with the target to sign players who have the potential to become top stars in the not-too distant future.

It sounds as though Edu has asked for a big budget, with these sorts of players his priority, which has caught the interest of the owners.

I pray that this report proves to be true, as we know we have been let down in recent windows, and a strong investment has been needed for a while now.

Who would be top of your wishlist with this budget?

Patrick