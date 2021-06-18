Arsenal owners’ sign off on monster £250M warchest this summer

The Kroenke family are claimed to have signed off on a monster £250 Million spending spree this summer, with Arsenal having failed to secure European football of late.
The club has suffered consecutive eighth place finishes in the Premier League, whilst their FA Cup success 10 months ago had earned them a last-gasp spot in the Europa League for last term.
While we looked like we could have done similar this campaign until Villarreal ended our hopes in the semi-final of the EL, before we were minutes away from securing a place in the European Conference League also, before Tottenham claimed that spot with a win over Leicester.
The owners are now claimed to be ready to put in the investment to close the gap on our rivals, and 90min claims that they have signed off on a massive £250 Million transfer budget.
The report claims that the players which will be targeted will all be within a specific age range, where they will retain resell value, with the target to sign players who have the potential to become top stars in the not-too distant future.
It sounds as though Edu has asked for a big budget, with these sorts of players his priority, which has caught the interest of the owners.
I pray that this report proves to be true, as we know we have been let down in recent windows, and a strong investment has been needed for a while now.
Who would be top of your wishlist with this budget?
Patrick
Joshua Kimmich. I hope we focus rather on young potentials than “mature” big name signings (other than Kimmich :)) no 30+ years old players at all
Yeah, we’re never going to get Kimmich.
I’ve been Arsenal fan for 14 years, so I KNOW for a fact that this is false news. It is simply not in our DNA to behave like a top team. If we didn’t do this even when we had consistent Champions League football, what makes anyone think we’ll do it without any form of European competiton? Besides, Kroenke is all about the profit, so even if we were able to sell a ton of players for good money, you best believe that KSE will be pocketing most of that. Honestly, I’m not even following our transfer window. I’ll be back to the footballing world on August 14 to see what happened in the window, which I can guarantee won’t be much.
You cannot KNOW for a fact this is untrue yet Jachike. It would certainly explain why we are seemingly enquiring about players we all expect to be out of our reach.
I’m a Gooner since 1970 and we have at times injected cash.
Maybe Kroenke is mellowing in old age, maybe he has suddenly developed a soft spot for Arsenal who have been for some time the financial jewel in his sports franchises, maybe he has done the maths and really sees a long term gain from such an investment, or maybe dementia is taking hold.
Unlikely I agree, but lets wait a little longer with all fingers and toes crossed…
Great idea, not! Let’s just let everyone know we have loads of money to spend so sellers can put their prices up. That’s if it’s true, which I somehow doubt, but 🤞.
Declan, agree, it would not be too bright.
Hi Dec, if it is true (doubtful I agree) it would explain all the supposed interest in expensive players like Madison and Isak. And it wouldnt have been deliberately leaked – hence our crazy activity early in the window and our deliberate lowaball offers designed to portray poverty for as long as possible.
It’s a theory and it could be true, although as Arsenal fans we are never that lucky! Takes me back to the day we got Bergkamp though…
Arsenal is a toothless dog which sees meet but can not eat it.
That sounds like an Eastern European proverb, Ivan, and very true lol
Isak/Dhaka
Zaha/Smith Madison/Manuel Saka/Pepe
Yves/Lokonga Partey/Sanders
Teirney/Aaron Gabrial/Mari White/Saliba Adams/Lampty
Onana/Ryan
Lol Nago it didn’t take you long to spend our imaginary £250m! Gotta disallow that ageing overrated Zaha though…
The amount of the transfer budget will be immaterial, if it is spent as poorly as in the past. As the old knight said regarding the selection of which cup was the holy grail: “choose wisely”.
I think the plan is young, high potential, committed players with a lot of English blood in there. Of course that still allows lots of scope for cock-ups! I wouldnt take Maddison for example. Talented yes but not a great team player, erratic form and slow to recover from injuries.
Hey that’s “Indiana Jones!”
We are the most open club with amount to spend and who we are after….stupid and pathetic like usual.
MA probably will waste it anyway, doesn’t seem to have a clue when it comes to transfers.
That should read £2.50 An obvious typo lol!
If money is at long last found, lets buy hakimi from inter, gleanlish from aston villa nit Madison, lukaku , Aour, and a discent tierany cover, but i dont think we need white now , those young defenders of ours can do something
it’s all speculation, the money, the interest we are showing in about 10 players , mostly media talk to drum up interest, hardly any of it will happen, yes i am sure we are seriously looking to fashion a squad with additions to help with artetas plan but so far it has all been a load of hot air again.
£250m and we are waiting till after the euros and lowballing on offers, i really doubt it.
No way on earth will Arsenal spend or be able to spend 250 mil gross let alone net. Total fiction and if it had even a grain of truth, doing it now limits our target players, not being a in europe, or a top club at the moment with a rookie set up.
Well there it goes,prices have just gone up, cos everyone knows Arsenal’s Transfer Kitty.
£250m basically gets you 4-5 players or only 2 if you go for Haaland and Grealish……….one can dream.