Arsenal paid seven figures to terminate Pepe’s contract

Nicolas Pepe has finally departed from Arsenal, making a move to Trabzonspor as a free agent, concluding what many consider one of the most disappointing signings in Arsenal’s history.

The Ivorian was once Arsenal’s record signing, a distinction that was surpassed when they acquired Declan Rice in the last transfer window. Unfortunately, Pepe failed to live up to the expectations associated with his hefty price tag.

While Arsenal remains an attractive destination for players, Mikel Arteta’s efforts to help Pepe improve did not yield the desired results, leading to Pepe’s loan spell at Nice last season, which also did not produce significant success.

Despite attempts to find a buyer for him in the transfer market, Arsenal ultimately chose to terminate his contract through mutual consent.

According to Football Insider, Pepe received a substantial severance package in the high seven figures before agreeing to depart from the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Signing Pepe was an expensive gamble and we paid for such a big mistake. Most of the executives in charge when we made that deal are gone and we expect the club to make better decisions going forward.

Pepe came to London and walked away as a rich man. We expect him to struggle at his next club because the former Lille man is not good enough for European football.

