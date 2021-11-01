Arsenal pair earn their place in WhoScored.com October Team of the Month

Two Arsenal players earned their place in the WhoScored.com Team of the Month for October, with both Emile Smith Rowe and Aaron Ramsdale having enjoyed a thoroughly impressive spell.

The duo have quickly established themselves as undroppable with their performances so far this season, and they continued that throughout the previous few weeks.

The pair have been soaking up the plaudits of late also, but people’s opinions are not always backed up by the statistics, while their inclusion by WhoScored.com proves that their work isn’t just pleasing on the eye, but ticking all the right boxes also.

Martin Odegaard is the latest casualty to ESR’s resurgence this term, while Bernd Leno must be getting used to the idea of sitting on the bench, and the German can have little complaint as Ramsdale continues to impress in his new role.

The goalkeeper capped off his amazing month with a Man of the Match performance against Leicester at the weekend, making a number of top saves.

✋ All the stops

🎯 All the distributions Watch @AaronRamsdale98's MOTM performance again here 👇 pic.twitter.com/9RNh5cAF0M — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 31, 2021

Smith Rowe ranks as Arsenal’s best player for the month according to the same website, while Mo Salah earned his place as the best from the entire division, a stat which can have little argument considering his amazing run of form in front of goal.

I think it’s amazing that our academy has managed to create and promote the likes of Saka and Smith Rowe into the first-team, two players who will be world-renowned in the near future, with Saka already having made his mark internationally.

Patrick