Arsenal pair nominated for PFA Young Player of the Year award

Arsenal youngsters Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly have been nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award following their standout performances during the 2024/25 season. The Hale End academy graduates have been recognised for their immense contribution across a memorable campaign, having stepped up to first-team football with maturity far beyond their years.

Despite having little senior experience at the start of the season, both players slotted into Mikel Arteta’s side seamlessly. They didn’t just hold their own, they performed like seasoned professionals on some of the biggest domestic stages.

The PFA confirmed its shortlist via X, with six players vying for the honour. Alongside Arsenal’s Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly, the list includes Liam Delap, Milos Kerkez, Dean Huijsen, and Morgan Rogers. The 52nd annual PFA Awards ceremony will take place in Manchester on August 8th, just one week before the new Premier League season kicks off.

Nwaneri and Lewis-Skelly impress in breakout campaigns

Ethan Nwaneri made 26 Premier League appearances for Arsenal last season, starting in 11 of those matches, primarily from the right flank. He contributed four goals and two assists, but his numbers don’t fully capture the impact he had on the pitch. The 17-year-old dazzled supporters with his quick feet, composure in tight spaces, and intelligent link-up play that belied his age.

Myles Lewis-Skelly, meanwhile, enjoyed an even more rounded campaign. The 18-year-old midfielder featured 23 times in the league, starting 15 matches and cementing his place in Arteta’s rotation. His solitary goal came in iconic fashion against Manchester City, a thunderous strike followed by a passionate celebration that captured the hearts of Gooners worldwide. That moment could well go down in Arsenal folklore.

Who deserves the award more?

Both players have strong claims, but if one had to be tipped for the award, Lewis-Skelly might edge it due to his all-round consistency and unforgettable moment against City. Either way, the future looks incredibly bright for Arsenal with these two leading the next generation of Hale End stars.

Who do you think deserves to win it? Nwaneri or Lewis-Skelly?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…