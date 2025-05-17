Arsenal pair selected for England’s U17 Euros squad

Arsenal youngsters Max Dowman and Jack Porter have been named in the England squad for the upcoming U17 European Championship. The tournament, which begins on 19th May, will take place in Albania, with England among eight teams competing for the trophy.

The England U17s will face Belgium, Italy and Czech Republic in Group B as they aim to make an impression on the international stage.

Dowman steps up again while Porter hopes to earn starts

Playing above his age group, Max Dowman will be looking to continue his strong run with the U17s. Since making his debut late last year, the midfielder has scored four goals in 13 appearances, further strengthening his growing reputation. He was instrumental in England’s qualification for both the Euros and the upcoming World Cup, contributing three goals and two assists in six appearances during the qualification rounds.

Jack Porter, who made his first team debut against Bolton, will be hoping to secure a starting role in the tournament after featuring in two of the three qualifiers back in March. The young goalkeeper has earned five caps at U17 level for England so far.

Arteta backs his players ahead of major tournament

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal’s fixture against Newcastle, Mikel Arteta commented on the pair’s inclusion in the squad. The manager said, “Talking to them, it is the biggest tournament that exists in the world. When you play for your country at that level, it does not get much better than that. I am really happy for those two and hopefully they can have an amazing tournament and bring it home.”

That will certainly be the hope, with particular focus expected to fall on Dowman throughout the competition. Despite playing above his age group, he has already become one of the standout performers in qualifying. His development has been rapid, prompting some concerns about the pace of his progression, but allowances can be made for a player of such talent and potential.

Should Max Dowman be integrated into the first team as soon as possible?

Thoughts on this, people?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

_________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.