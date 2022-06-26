Arsenal partnership with the gambling industry is safe despite Xhaka controversy

Financial analyst and football pundit, Kieran Maguire, insists that Arsenal’s relationship with the gambling industry will not be affected by the recent Granit Xhaka booking controversy.

According to The Daily Mail, Xhaka is being investigated by National Crime Agency for his suspicious booking against Leeds United last season.

The midfielder could be punished if the investigation finds him to have committed a crime.

However, Maguire insists Arsenal is well-protected and only Xhaka will get a punishment for the outcome of the probe.

And this means Arsenal can continue its relationship with the gambling industry.

He tells Football Insider: “Arsenal are exempt from any issues to do with the individual himself.

Adding: “My understanding is that the proposals with regards to sponsorship are likely to be diluted. It might just be a voluntary ban as far as the Premier League are concerned.

“That’s what the Government wants. They are under a lot of pressure and have been lobbied extensively by the gambling industry. So, I suspect that Arsenal will just carry on as before and take the biggest cheque.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

If Xhaka had caused his booking for betting purposes, the midfielder should face the music and that has nothing to do with Arsenal as an organisation.

Betting firms are a major source of revenue for Premier League clubs, and Arsenal cannot be forced to stop their relationship with the industry because of the action of one of their players.

