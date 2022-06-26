Arsenal partnership with the gambling industry is safe despite Xhaka controversy

Financial analyst and football pundit, Kieran Maguire, insists that Arsenal’s relationship with the gambling industry will not be affected by the recent Granit Xhaka booking controversy.
According to The Daily Mail, Xhaka is being investigated by National Crime Agency for his suspicious booking against Leeds United last season.
The midfielder could be punished if the investigation finds him to have committed a crime.
However, Maguire insists Arsenal is well-protected and only Xhaka will get a punishment for the outcome of the probe.
And this means Arsenal can continue its relationship with the gambling industry.
He tells Football Insider: “Arsenal are exempt from any issues to do with the individual himself.
Adding: “My understanding is that the proposals with regards to sponsorship are likely to be diluted. It might just be a voluntary ban as far as the Premier League are concerned.
“That’s what the Government wants. They are under a lot of pressure and have been lobbied extensively by the gambling industry. So, I suspect that Arsenal will just carry on as before and take the biggest cheque.”
If Xhaka had caused his booking for betting purposes, the midfielder should face the music and that has nothing to do with Arsenal as an organisation.
Betting firms are a major source of revenue for Premier League clubs, and Arsenal cannot be forced to stop their relationship with the industry because of the action of one of their players.
The Daily Mail article in your link does not say Xhaka is being investigated. It says the yellow card is being investigated and, in fact, goes out of its way to say there is no suggestion that Xhaka is personally under investigation.
Seems like an important point that’s been missed in a JA article (for the second time)
TBF why would a player who earns 100 k plus a week even think of something so daft just to make a few Extra quid , but whoever made the bet did so because he believed it would happen so they should pay out nothing wrong doing IMO,just a punter trying his luck .
Neverthe less it is hard to fathom HOW any person betting on a yellow card in the last ten minutes can win, without help from the player. And remember, that until SOMEONE is proven guilty, it is legally speaking, rash for a newspaper to accuse someone without actual proof and the MAIL is too canny to fall into that trap.
Assuming – though perhaps at this stage we should not assume – that SOMEONE unknown IS guilty, as nothing is yet proven either way. Suspicions are not proof!
Please make no definite assumptions from this comment as I DO NOT.
But my comment makes perfect sense, if you care to really think about it. Though even when comments make perfect sense, there is often another plausible reason for whatever happens.
The case for Xhaka being ENTIRELY innocent is based on such a wealthy player being foolish to put his career at risk for such a comparitively small amount, relative to his salary. But it’s certainly a puzzle, Id say!!
Of course, the person placing the bet might also be relying on another source for the booking to be made – but let’s not contemplate that idea, when Xhaka can be suggested as the source!!!
I have to say as well, all the reports have emphasised that Xhaka is not under suspicion.