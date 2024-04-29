Arsenal passed more milestones and records at WHL with another big one to look forward to

Arsenal won the Premier League North London derby on Sunday, defeating archrivals Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The highlight win keeps our Gunners’ title hopes alive; they’ve now registered 80 points in 35 games, promising an interesting end to the PL title battle.

Having said that, what lessons can we draw from that victory?

Arsenal have now won consecutive league games against Tottenham away from home for the first time in 35 years.

Spurs 0-2 Arsenal

Spurs 2-3 Arsenal

Arsenal are on track to be unbeaten against the Premier League’s big six; all they need now is a win over Manchester United at Old Trafford. The results against the Big Six this season are as follows:

3-1 vs. Man Utd

2-2 vs. Spurs

1-0 vs. Man City

2-2 vs. Chelsea

1-1 vs. Liverpool

3-1 vs. Liverpool

0-0 vs. Man City

5-0 vs. Chelsea

2-3 vs. Spurs

Mikel Arteta has achieved a huge milestone, winning his 100th Premier League game. Notably, he is the fastest Arsenal manager to win 100 league games, making him a unique individual.

Bukayo Saka continued his revival by impressing in the NLD. He scored Arsenal’s second goal of the game, bringing his Premier League goal total to 15 this season, his greatest goal-scoring run in a league season.

Aside from having his finest goal-scoring season, the Hale End graduate made Arsenal history by being the first Englishman since Ian Wright in 1993–94 to score both at home and away against Spurs in the same league season.

Arsenal have performed admirably this season, setting numerous records. Let us know if you can think of any we forgot….

Sam P