Arsenal passed the audition with comprehensive win over Leeds

Some believed Arsenal needed one defining league performance to reassure sections of the support and even the players themselves that fear of failure was not beginning to take hold in the title race. The visit to Elland Road felt like that moment, a test not only of quality but of mentality.

If the Manchester United match was an audition, it could hardly have gone worse. Talent disappeared, the Emirates became nervous at the first sign of adversity, and by full-time the players looked crestfallen. Having failed to fully capitalise against Manchester City and Aston Villa when opportunities arose, Mikel Arteta will have been aware that chances to prove resilience were running out. Each time the spotlight feels too bright, it only intensifies the next time.

Courage under pressure

Arteta insisted this week that he had asked his young squad to show courage until May. That message mattered on a cold January afternoon in Yorkshire. While Arsenal are no longer bullied in the manner of previous eras, doubts linger over whether certain individuals could rise to a must-win situation. The manager also urged his players to enjoy the coming months, a statement that prompted debate over whether it was motivational necessity or genuine belief.

Arteta understands the narrative surrounding the club and is aware of the whispers that follow a long title drought. That awareness gives weight to his words and context to the performance. If silverware arrives in the summer, this trip will likely be remembered as a turning point.

Belief and flexibility rewarded

Arsenal not only matched Leeds’ physicality but also played with a freedom that had been missing. There was visible enjoyment, allied with tactical bravery. Arteta was willing to experiment, asking Kai Havertz to perform a role he last occupied early in his move across London. That decision addressed claims of reluctance to rotate, and the response was emphatic. Martin Odegaard and the substitutes delivered, reinforcing the idea of starters and finishers rather than a rigid hierarchy.

The most important message absorbed in training was the privilege of their position. A chance to be remembered, to write themselves into the history of the Arsenal. Arteta’s grounding under Pep Guardiola is evident in the positive language, words such as “Fun”, “Excitement”, and “A Dream”. Not every speech lands, but this time, the audition was passed.