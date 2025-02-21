Arsenal pathway to Champions League glory revealed and it is tough

The draw for the Champions League has been made and Arsenal have been handed quite a tough pathway to the final in Munich.

Their last 16 opponents are Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven and even though that game in itself will be tough, it is nothing compared to our potential quarter-final opponents.

The winners of the Arsenal v PSV last 16 match-up will face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals.

If the Gunners can overcome PSV in the last 16 and whichever Spanish giant they are up against in the quarters they will then face one of Liverpool, Paris St Germain, Club Brugge or Aston Villa in the semi-finals.

To win the Champions League you have to face the best at some point but the way the draw has worked out Arsenal is certainly in the toughest half and they can consider themselves unfortunate that they were not drawn against Feyenoord and placed in what many will see as the easier half.

