Arsenal payment style for Mari revealed

Arsenal made Pablo Mari’s deal permanent in the summer when the Spaniard had played only a few matches for them.

After just two games, he was injured, but the Gunners had seen enough of him to make his loan deal permanent at the start of this season.

He has continued to prove Mikel Arteta right for keeping him on as his fine performances for the team sees him even get selected ahead of Gabriel Magalhaes in some games.

This type of agreement usually sees the team that signs the player pay a nominal fee or nothing upfront until after the initial loan period has expired.

However, a recent revelation from Flamengo’s financial report via Football London claims that Arsenal paid his whole transfer fee upfront.

The report says Arsenal paid the Brazilian side £6.8million before he moved to the Emirates initially on loan.

Both teams agreed that if Arsenal keeps him permanently, there would be no further payments made for his transfer.

Mari has looked the part in Arsenal’s team and only injuries have stopped him from being a regular at the Emirates.