Arsenal piled pressure on Spurs ahead of tough evening fixture

Arsenal have piled the pressure on Tottenham Hotspur with their win over Manchester United this afternoon, and Brentford are not a team to take lightly.

The Bees have been in top form of late, beating Chelsea, West Ham and Watford in straight succession, and now have the chance to do us one more favour in our bid to finish fourth.

Spurs have their own impressive form of late also as they looked set to take full advantage of our recent struggles to run away with fourth spot, but their dismal display in losing to Brighton last weekend has certainly raised some questions.

Whilst they go into this evening’s encounter under the added pressure of trailing us by three points with just six matches left to play, they also have an opponent who will not only provide physical battle which you could relate to their recent opponents, but a team in red-hot form, with some players such as Ivan Toney also likely to be pushing hard to end the season well in order to seal moves to bigger clubs.

I certainly wouldn’t be putting any money on Tottenham to win this evening (as dirty as that would be), but a Brentford win could well be worth the punt, one which I would relish cashing in on.

Am I alone in seeing this as a big potential banana skin?

Patrick