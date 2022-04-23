Arsenal piled pressure on Spurs ahead of tough evening fixture

Arsenal have piled the pressure on Tottenham Hotspur with their win over Manchester United this afternoon, and Brentford are not a team to take lightly.
The Bees have been in top form of late, beating Chelsea, West Ham and Watford in straight succession, and now have the chance to do us one more favour in our bid to finish fourth.
Spurs have their own impressive form of late also as they looked set to take full advantage of our recent struggles to run away with fourth spot, but their dismal display in losing to Brighton last weekend has certainly raised some questions.
Whilst they go into this evening’s encounter under the added pressure of trailing us by three points with just six matches left to play, they also have an opponent who will not only provide physical battle which you could relate to their recent opponents, but a team in red-hot form, with some players such as Ivan Toney also likely to be pushing hard to end the season well in order to seal moves to bigger clubs.
I certainly wouldn’t be putting any money on Tottenham to win this evening (as dirty as that would be), but a Brentford win could well be worth the punt, one which I would relish cashing in on.
Am I alone in seeing this as a big potential banana skin?
Patrick
24 CommentsAdd a Comment
Watching the game, Brentford look good.
I hope this won’t be another Aston villa vs Tottenham game where aston played so well in the first half but didn’t score and crumbled in the second half gifting Tottenham 4 goals
Brenford can be stubborn,exactly what i need from them today.
I am posting this prior to the completion of the match between Spurs and Brentford.
Fact. Arsenal is already 4 points ahead of 2020,
Fact Arsenal is just one point shy of our 2021 tally with 5 games still to play.
Fact. The owner is always supportive .
Fact. The Manager is doing a great job in only his second full season.
Fact. Every player is playing his heart out every second for the badge and the fans.
The taem is well lead especially by Granit Xhaka
who remains as always the most reliable player at Arsenal..
Fact. The team does not need high priced strikers.
Fact. The January transfer business was smart.
Fact. We need to trust the process.
Fact. We must extend Arteta’s contract ASAP.
Fact. The Arteta in/out poll shows how out of touch many fans are.
Of course I have cherry picked and sugar coated the fact but the facts looks good.
But I also know that the fact is that 2020 and 2021 we were so bad it was hard not to improve. If we finish 5th the question will have to be asked should Artea be retained for taking 3 seasons to get us where Unai took one season?
Factually I don’t know?
Is that a fact? Lol
Stop being delusional. If you call the Arteta out fans being reactionary, you are being too. Too many times we have been here and until the end, nothing is guaranteed. So rest your whinnings and go get a cup of tea.
fairfan. MOST of your opinions – which are not facts at all but only opinions – I much agree .
Your first two “facts” ONLY were indeed facts. But you should not claim your opinions as “fact”.
That does not help OUR** cause in backing MA.
** By “our”, I refer to those of us who firmly back MA. SOME STILL DO NOT.
How much would Ericsson cost? He’s bossing it!
I was so worried he will do Spuds a favour with the rumour he might be playing there next season
No comment on bees v spuds, sorry it’s just tempting fate.
I will though tip my hat to Mo Elneny for finally showing his quality. Obviously it is him putting himself in the shop window and I am sure he won’t be foolish enough to listen to any suggestions he should stay? There is a 4 year contract and regular starting spot out there for him and he should take it. Simarlily Lacazette he should do the same. Eddie I am not so sure but again, he will never be first choice striker in my eyes. Pepe must also go, he will never be more than 4th choice on the flanks behind saka, Smith Rowe and Martinelli and with Hutchinson, Nelson and taylor-hart I am not sure we even need to spend money in that area? Balogun also looks better coming from the left rather than down the middle.
My summary is sign the best damn striker we can get, if eddie is happy to play 2nd fiddle fine, if not I am sure balogun can do that job or we bring in someone like dybala on a free. Regardless of xhaka and elnenys recent form, we need a better midfielder than both of them and Partey. I would be quite happy to trade in Pepe to aid the fund for a striker and let Hutchinson and Nelson take his place on the bench
Defence for me has enough bodies.
I think Christopher Nkunku is one player the Arsenal should target. A central attacking midfielder who scores a lot of goals and also assist.
He has scored about 22 goals and assisted 14 already in RB Libzig.
aaaand its a draw… still a good result for us 😃😃😃
Yes my man……… Iam loving it 2 point ahead now
And Brentford almost won the game. They hit the woodwork twice and force Hugo to make some saves. Well a draw still keeps us above Spurs…
Our 2wins in 4days have made a two point difference. Spuds should please remain Spursy against Lester and The Clarets. Liverpool will definitely whitewash them.
Our game against them, a draw or win, and we are home and dry.
No shot in target for 2 games for spurs. Hard to believe lol. Arguably the team with the best front three in PL. Spurs being spursy.
@Admin why can’t i find my comments
We were below last weekend but a week after we are above..Wow how things change
Oh yeah. Things do change quickly
Spurs being as spursy as ever….never ever disappoints when it comes to clawing defeat from the jaw of victory…FOREVER IN OUR SHADDOWS
SPURS WERE AWFUL . LIFELESS, NO PASSION, NO EFFORT. I noticed someone who looked like KANE out there but he must have been a lookalike as he did not play at all and certainly NOTHING like Kane normally does.
Makes you feel all good inside, doesn’t it!
Unbelievable scene.
When we thought we have lost the spot, then we saw ourselves being back in it.
As excited this might look, it’s too early to conclude.
The 4th is surely between us and spurs now.
We lost the matches we were expected to win and won the ones we were expected to lose.
This has to been one of the most inconsistent season for the most of the top teams.
Man u, westham, spurs , Chelsea, and leceister have been poor for majority of the season and we took the advantage very well being the most consistent out of all, especially at home games..
It will be interesting to see how things work next season
It’s in our own hands now. No slip ups allowed. Just don’t lose to the Spuds or the Hammers. Could this be our return to the big time?
I agree it’s in our hands. Those insinuating we lost games we were supposed to win (referring to the 3 losses in a row) forget the reason was the injury to key, not solely due to inconsistency like Spurs have shown.
While this is no excuse for losing those games, the turnaround simply shows the gaffer and the coaching crew went back to the drawing board and adapted the team to play without key players – Partey and Tierney. Tomi has been out longer so I won’t include him.
The fact that we lost those ‘winnable’ games and won the last 2 games (harder on paper), which were against Top 6 sides shows we now have gone up a notch in our maturity and mentality.
Earlier on in the season, I would have banked on us winning those 3 games and losing against Chelsea and Man U. So, there is more to cheer about despite the losses, and more to look forward to in the remaining games and into the future. I almost threw in the towel after those losses given out horrible record against better sides. We were more like flat track bullies who only beat “small teams” but now we’ve shown we can get good results against better sides.
In hindsight, the losses might have done the team some good, in term of the mentality and self-belief. It will take some time to attain the level of City and Liverpool but we are getting there soon.