Arsenal pillage west London with Fulham rout

Arsenal went to Craven Cottage today to take on Fulham in what should have been a London derby, but came away with a devastating win.
Our London rivals have well and truly been put in their place, and if they are to have any hope of surviving from relegation this term, they will need some vast improvement.
Arsenal started the match out of shape, but were troubling our rivals on the break, and the manager refused to stop shouting his team orders from his area until things clicked.
Our team just got better and better as the match continued, and in reality we should well have won by more.
Willian showed his talent despite clearly lacking match sharpness, and he could well have grabbed himself two goals, although you wouldn’t complain about three assists on your debut would you?
Our team opened the scoring inside the opening 10 minutes, with Aubameyang teeing up Granit Xhaka to shoot from the edge of the box, only to mishit, and the ball ricochet to lay stranded in front of the Brazilian playmaker, who forced Fulham’s keeper into committing to the save, which allowed Alexandre Lacazette to open the scoring into an open net.
While we didn’t manage to add to that in the first half, we ended the half very much in the driving seat, and the second-half was no change.
We continued to remain in control, transitioning into attack at speed, and we eventually added to our tally thanks a corner, with Willian finding new signing Gabriel Magalhaes, who somewhat luckily directed the ball into the net with what looked like his shoulder…
The third goal was easily our most pleasing to see, with the former Chelsea man picking out Aubameyang in space, who made all the difficult parts of the game look easy.
The forward took the ball down on his chest, and ran into the box, only to slot the ball past the defender and keeper to the keeper’s left and into the net. Game, set and match.
We didn’t start the match at our best, which is only to be accepted at this early part of the season, but how good was the second-half? Do we now have to raise our expectations for the season or do we need a little ‘it was only Fulham’ to keep us grounded?
Patrick
17 CommentsAdd a Comment
All Gunners were fantastic! I just wish they could minimize the number of crosses from the opposition in the next match, because big teams like Man City and Liverpool would likely capitalize on those wild crosses
– Lacazette: A very good false nine. Great ball control, combative and worked his arse off for the team
– Aubameyang: Got frustated a bit due to the lack of chances for him in the first half, but produced an excellent finish from the left wing as usual
– Willian: He wasn’t explosive, but the ball was glued on his feet, produced some excellent first touches and showed a great vision by providing a long pass for Aubameyang
– Xhaka and Elneny: Who needs Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar if Xhaka and Elneny play very well in 3-4-3? They play like Liverpool’s midfielders now, shielded the defenders well and produced many forward passes
– Maitland-Niles: Our new invisible wall. If Gilberto Silva saw this match, I think he’d love Maitland-Niles’ movements, pace, energy and work rate
– Bellerin: Very good in attacking as usual. I hope he’d stay, because his pace and dribbling skill would be useful for big games
– Holding, Magalhaes and Tierney: Solid defending and protected well by Xhaka/ Elneny/ Maitland-Niles. Apart from that nerve-wracking moment from Magalhaes, he showed his skills and dominance in the air
– Leno: Had little to do because our defense is too solid. I’m still worried about his ability in handling the crosses though
– Arteta: Many fans are screaming for the old 4-2-3-1, but he knows what’s better for the team. A great tactician who has learned a lot from Moyes, Wenger and Guardiola
All the lads played well today
including El Neny and Xhaka.
WTS, Arsenal still desperately NEED
Thomas Partey in midfield. There
isnt a player on the roster that
possesses the Ghanian’s skill set
and his inclusion in the starting 11
would make Arsenal SERIOUS top
4 and possible EPL titles conteders.
I LOVE Auoar but the diminutive
Frenchmen would be a luxury
signing for Arsenal atm
Lol…there’s no way Aouar would be a luxury player.
Let’s not get carried away now shall we? He’ll improve us massively alongside Partey.
They both offer different things
This is what you should know about the team Arteta is trying yo build.
Like I said, Willian is competition for Pepe.
Willian MOTM.
Willian has done his, Pepe it’s up to you now.
I’m seriously loving playing from the back.
Solid game from everyone, Gabriel took his time well and got into the game.
Ohhhh Aubaaaaaaaaa!!!
And we’re gonna be adding Aouar and Partey!!!
Good win, let’s not get carried away
Auba is incredible….The last gift from Wenger to the club….Legend….
Gabrielle man of the match
Pete should take some notes here. The aggression and effectiveness of Willian made our attack more potent. Hope it will make pepe better.
Pepe**
I m glad willian had a great debut… 3 assist if you add laca goal… he almost got a goal that hit the woodwork.
Solid debut for Gabriel. Aside that early miscommunication he had with Leno, he played well. To think he just joined, he looks settled. He will improve. Wonder header goal as well…
You know Aubamenyang was gonna score once he does that Thierry Henry turn and bang GOAL. Hehe.
I predicted 1:4, so 0:3 was even better with a clean sheet… Great start. Yay
Welldone to the boys and Arteta
Gabriel Magalhães’ Arsenal debut by numbers:
121 touches (most)
113 passes (most)
95% pass accuracy
5 ball recoveries
3 clearances
2 tackles made
2 fouls won
1 goal scored
0 goals conceded
0 x dribbled past
And he was named Man of the Match.
Thanks 👍 wanted to see gabriel game by numbers.No way luiz and Mari can replace him
Brilliant stuff on his debut. Long may it continue.
EPL new season is here,my weekends sorted.We are top of the table hope we end the season up there! If a free transfer player was to replace a 72million signing in the team then that’s the mess Arteta is clearing as first team manager.
Arteta setup the team brilliantly. We pressed high and when Fulham managed to breach through our own half we kept our shape with two banks of four players. Defense and Leno were largely untroubled and dealt with everything Fulham thrown at us. And we always had at least two players available to receive pass like a triangle. Fulham got no anwser to our movement, especially when Auba moved inside. Arteta could be the best signing ever. In Mikel I trust. #COYG
Willian – Auba goal connection very similar to Saka – Auba goal in the CS. Brilliant stuff! 💪🏽
Just add aoura and partey to this team and believe me we just started d demolition of teams. Special shout out to ceballos
Only 3 more wins to match our away record from last year….. We will do pretty well this season away from home… who else had Artetas voice always calling Laca, Laca.. Good to hear. Arteta wants perfection as Laca said after the game…