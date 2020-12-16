Arsenal place frustrating midfielder on the transfer market

The Daily Mail says that Arsenal is open to selling Granit Xhaka when the transfer window reopens next month.

The Swiss midfielder suffered a moment of madness when he was red-carded against Burnley at the weekend.

He was the second Arsenal player to be sent off in the last few weeks in the Premier League, after Nicolas Pepe.

He has been under pressure for his performance during this poor run of form for the club and his red card only compounded issues for him.

The report says his poor form and the red card has made Arsenal consider him a liability.

He is supposed to be one of the leading players at the club, but losing his cool the way he did at the weekend does not help his image.

Edu Spoke about the indiscipline at the club recently and said to Sun Sport:

‘This (discipline) is something important to mention because that means you have to be here and be prepared to face that situation because sometimes you get emotional, then you react, the way you don’t need to react and sometimes you make a mistake like they have done.”

This would be the second time in as many winter transfer window that Xhaka’s future is up in the air.

He fell out with the club’s fans late last year and he almost left the club before Arteta was made the manager and he changed his mind.