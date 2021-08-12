Arsenal places Aouar only third on their list of midfield targets

Arsenal has an interest in Houssem Aouar, which has been ongoing since last summer when they had a bid for him rejected by Lyon.

The French club is more desperate to sell him now as he enters the final two years of his current deal.

Arsenal’s midfield has lost Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard, who both returned to Real Madrid following their loan spell at the Emirates.

Ceballos spent two seasons on loan with Arsenal while Odegaard was with the Gunners for just the second half of last season.

They want the Norwegian back, but it is proving difficult for them to get their man.

They have now targeted a move for James Maddison as an alternative, making it three midfield stars on their radar.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke claims the Gunners remain interested in a move for Aouar, but he is only their third choice after Odegaard and Maddison.

“We know Arsenal have held a long term interest in the French midfielder, but there are other priorities higher in the list than Arsenal, that’s not to say he isn’t on that list, but they’re interested in James Maddison and Martin Odegaard and then Aouar is probably third on that list,” he said on The Football Terrace podcast

“If Arsenal can’t make a breakthrough for Maddison or Odegaard then we might see a bid from Arsenal for Aouar, I know his agents are still talking with Arsenal about a potential deal. it’s one that’s on the backburner right now, but I wouldn’t rule it out.”