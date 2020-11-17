Arsenal plan talks with Saliba in a bid to sort his future out

One player that most Arsenal fans couldn’t wait to see playing for their team this season was William Saliba.

The young Frenchman was signed by the Gunners in the summer of 2019 and he was allowed to remain at Saint Etienne on loan for the rest of the season.

He was expected by some fans to arrive at the Emirates as a top player and to hit the ground running.

To be fair, Saliba missed half of last season due to a combination of injuries and the coronavirus pandemic.

Mikel Arteta considers him not ready for action for the club just yet.

The Spaniard wants him to play away from the club yet again and to complete his transition as a top defender.

Standard Sport is now reporting that because of this, he is likely to leave the club on-loan in January.

The report claims that the Gunners plan to have talks with his representatives with regards to his future.

The club will look to discuss the possible avenues that are available for him to get first-team football and be prepared to break into the Arsenal first team.