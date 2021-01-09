Arsenal planning to bring back loan star to the Emirates

Bild says that Arsenal is looking to recall Matteo Guendouzi from his loan spell at Hertha Berlin after he returned to form at the German side.

The midfielder had fallen out with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal and was already out of the club’s first-team plans at the end of last season.

Although Arteta said he would be given a new beginning, he wasn’t considered for Arsenal’s first few games of the season.

He needed to leave to see more first-team action, and Hertha made a loan move for him.

He has returned to form in the German capital after playing 9 league games for them and scoring twice.

The report says that Hertha is already considering making his loan deal permanent after his series of fine performances.

But the Gunners want to recall him this month.

It didn’t say if Arsenal intends to reintegrate him into their first-team plans for the rest of the season, or if they want to cash in on him now that his stock is high.

Arsenal can benefit from having an in-form Guendouzi in their team, but the Gunners can also sell him and use his transfer fee to sign a solid replacement if Arteta determines that he still doesn’t want him in his team.