Arsenal planning to offer a two-year deal to their youngster

Football Insider claims that Arsenal is planning to offer Zak Swanson a new two-year deal that would tie him to the club until 2024.

The 20-year-old was one of the shining lights of the Arsenal under23s last season and that prompted the Gunners to sanction his loan move to the Dutch side, MVV Maastricht.

He has been unable to replicate his form in the team as he has struggled with injuries and illnesses.

The Gunners are planning to recall him in the next transfer window and to send him out on loan again to a Football League club.

The report claims that Arsenal has indicated to him that they wish to trigger the two-year extension on his current deal that would keep him on their books for the next four years.

Although he hasn’t performed well while on loan, the Gunners know that he is a top talent and they have hopes that he will develop into a first-team player in the near future.

Arsenal has promoted several players to their first team in recent seasons and Swanson will hope that with time, he will also get the chance to play first-team football for the club.