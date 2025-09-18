Arsenal planning to offload big earner in January

Arsenal made several new additions during the summer transfer window, significantly strengthening their squad and positioning themselves as contenders for major trophies. Since the season commenced, the new arrivals have displayed excellent form, which has reduced the reliance on some of the club’s former key figures, particularly those currently sidelined through injury.

Among those facing an uncertain future is Gabriel Jesus. The forward has been absent since the start of the year, with his recovery and return to full fitness still unclear. His extended spell on the sidelines has inevitably raised questions about his role within a squad that has adapted well in his absence.

Competition for the Number Nine Role

Arsenal bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Viktor Gyokeres, while both Kai Havertz and Mikel Merino are also capable of operating as a number nine. This increased depth has provided Mikel Arteta with flexibility in selection and lessened the immediate impact of Jesus’s absence.

According to Football Insider, the club is open to considering offers for the Brazilian forward. The report states that Arsenal were already willing to sanction a departure in the summer following the arrival of Gyokeres, but an injury complication at the time prevented such a move.

Future Uncertainty for Jesus

The report further suggests that Arsenal would be prepared to cash in on Jesus in the January transfer window, provided a suitable offer materialises. Should a suitor fail to emerge mid-season, the club may look to secure a deal in the summer instead.

Although Jesus has been regarded as one of Arsenal’s key men since his arrival, the current composition of the squad means he could find opportunities limited once fit again. The form of the new signings has set a high standard, and the competition for attacking roles is fierce.

While supporters recognise the qualities and experience that Jesus brings, the situation highlights the challenges faced by players returning from long-term injuries in squads undergoing rapid evolution.

