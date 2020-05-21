Arsenal planning to sign £25 million rated Bundesliga star

Manuel Akanji has become the latest Bundesliga defender to be linked with a move to Arsenal as the Gunners continue to search for defensive reinforcements.

The Gunners have struggled at the back this season and although they signed two defenders on loan in the last transfer window, they are expected to still sign another defender when the transfer window reopens.

This latest report Sun Sports claims that the Gunners are plotting a £25 million move for Akanji after they opened talks with Borussia Dortmund in the last transfer window.

The defender joined the Bundesliga title challengers in 2018 and he was one of their most important players last season.

However, he fell out of favour this season and although he played the full game when the Bundesliga returned at the weekend, he could still leave the Germans.

The same report also claims that Arsenal tried to sign him in the winter transfer window, but Dortmund had just lost another defender and they decided against selling him as they challenged Bayern Munich for the title.

Mikel Arteta won’t be given much money for summer transfers and £25 million might be too much for the Gunners to pay, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Germans might be forced to reduce their asking price.