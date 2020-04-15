Arsenal planning to swoop for possible William Saliba defence partner

Arsenal is reportedly planning a swoop for Reims centre back, Axel Disasi, according to French media outlet L’Equipe.

The 22-year-old has reportedly been on the radar of Mikel Arteta since January with the Spaniard plotting a summer move for him.

He has established himself in the French side this season since taking over the position from Bjorn Engels who was sold to Aston Villa in the summer.

He is arguably the most improved player at the club this season and he could be on his way out at the end of this campaign.

He has already made 32 appearances this season and his performances for them is one of the reasons that they have moved to fifth on the French league table before the suspension of football across Europe.

Arsenal is already preparing for the arrival of William Saliba at the end of this season and the Gunners expect to build their future defence around the defender.

The report is claiming that Disasi could become the defence partner of the teenager next season.

He is reportedly worth £18 million, but the Gunners could take advantage of the fact that his current deal will expire at the end of next season to drive a hard bargain.

Norwich City is another English team that is reportedly keen to sign the Paris born star.