Arsenal plans talks with youngster as European sides circle

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal is planning contract talks with the representatives of Amario Cozier-Duberry to retain one of their most promising academy players.

The 18-year-old is considered one of the top teenage talents in English football and has consistently delivered strong performances for Arsenal’s youth teams. Jack Wilshere, who frequently praises his abilities, regards him as one of the best players in the U18 setup. Cozier-Duberry is being tipped to follow in the footsteps of Bukayo Saka by making the transition to the first team.

His current contract is set to expire in 2024, and several clubs on the continent are closely monitoring his situation. Arsenal is fully aware of this and is determined to keep the talented youngster at the club for as long as possible, which would necessitate him signing a new contract.

According to Romano, Arsenal has expressed their desire to retain him to his representatives and is expected to make efforts to secure a new contract for him in the coming days.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Amario Cozier-Duberry is one of the most exciting players in our youth team now and the amount of interest in him shows we have to keep the teenager.

We are a good side for any player to develop their talent and should make the youngster an offer that he will not turn down.

