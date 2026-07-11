Arsenal plans to hijack Liverpool move for Bundesliga star

Lutsharel Geertruida was linked with a move to Liverpool in January when the Reds were searching for a new right back, and they have continued to monitor his progress. However, a move to Arsenal now appears possible.

The Dutchman spent last season on loan at Sunderland and produced several impressive performances. His displays attracted Liverpool’s interest, and the club made efforts to bring him into their squad before the move failed to materialise.

Although the transfer did not happen, Geertruida completed the campaign with Sunderland and has since returned to RB Leipzig. Despite being back with the German club, he could be allowed to leave once again during the current transfer window.

Arsenal could enter the race

Ben White and Jurrien Timber have experienced recurring fitness problems, at times leaving Arsenal without either player for extended periods. As a result, strengthening the right back position could become a priority for the club.

According to Team Talk, Everton and several other clubs are interested in signing White, and Arsenal are expected to be open to a sale because they believe he may never fully overcome his fitness issues.

Even though Cristhian Mosquera is already part of the current squad, Arsenal are still likely to pursue another right back if White departs. In that scenario, Geertruida could emerge as a leading option for the position.

Geertruida remains an attractive option

The Dutch defender is regarded as a high-quality player and is viewed as someone who could provide a dependable solution on the right side of Arsenal’s defence. His qualities would strengthen the squad while also increasing competition for places.

Geertruida is also considered a potentially fitter option for the role at the Emirates. Should Arsenal decide to move forward with their interest, the opportunity to join the club would likely appeal to the defender. Much will depend on Arsenal’s plans regarding White, but Geertruida remains a player who could fit their requirements if a vacancy arises in the squad.

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