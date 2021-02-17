Arsenal plans to make these two loan moves permanent in the summer

Arsenal wants to turn the loan moves for Dani Ceballos and Mat Ryan into permanent transfers, according to Sun Sports.

Both players have been on loan from Real Madrid and Brighton respectively and have impressed Mikel Arteta.

The manager has now informed the club that he wants them around for the long term.

Edu will now work with his counterparts at their respective teams to get the deals sorted.

Ceballos is in his second loan spell at the club after helping them to win the FA Cup last season.

He hasn’t had as much impact as in his first stint, but against Leeds United in his last game, he showed that he can be a top player for them.

Ryan joined on loan in the last transfer window as Arsenal looked for a reliable cover for Bernd Leno.

The Australian is a boyhood Gooner and he was in fine form on his debut against Aston Villa.

He has moved ahead of Alex Runarsson in the pecking order and will now look to usurp Leno for the number one spot.

Making their transfer permanent will cost the Gunners a few bucks, but they should have the money after offloading several players from their wage bill in the last transfer window.