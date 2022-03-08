Arsenal plans to request the loan signing of Real Madrid star

Arsenal is interested in a move for Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic, and they could move for him in the summer.

The Serbian has struggled since he joined the Spanish side in 2019 and his career has stalled.

He still has a contract with the European giants until 2025, but he has failed to make an impact since he moved to the Spanish capital.

Madrid is in the running to sign the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland at the end of this season.

That means they might have to offload some of their current options, a move that opens the door for Jovic to move to the Emirates.

However, Todofichajes says the Spanish club wants to sell him outright.

But Arsenal will look to sign him on loan with an option to buy if he meets certain personal objectives.

That could be an issue because Madrid wants an outright sale or an obligation to buy.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jovic has not been in good form in the last few seasons, and signing him represents an enormous gamble.

We need an attacker that will come into the team and start scoring immediately.

Jovic might struggle at Madrid because their system doesn’t suit him, but a loan to buy agreement remains the safest route Arsenal can go.