Arsenal plans to send scouts to watch one of their top targets

Arsenal will reportedly have scouts in attendance when Ajax face PSV in a high-profile Eredivisie fixture this weekend, with the club continuing to monitor one of their transfer targets ahead of the summer window. The Gunners have already begun planning for next season as they assess ways to strengthen the squad.

Several players are believed to be under consideration as Arsenal look to improve further after the current campaign. The club remain ambitious and is determined to ensure they continue competing at the highest level both domestically and in Europe in the seasons ahead.

Arsenal planning for the future

Mikel Arteta’s side could still finish the term with major honours, including the Champions League and Premier League, and the focus within the club is on maintaining those standards moving forward. Arsenal are keen to build a squad capable of sustained success rather than relying on one strong campaign.

That long-term vision is expected to lead to further additions in the summer market. Recruitment staff are understood to be working closely to identify players who can improve the quality, depth, and competition for places across several positions.

Ajax and PSV both possess some of the most talented players in the Netherlands, making this weekend’s meeting an attractive fixture for scouts from across Europe. However, the player said to have particularly caught Arsenal’s attention is Ajax attacker Mika Godts.

Focus on Mika Godts

Godts has been closely followed by Arsenal in recent months, with the club continuing to gather information on his progress and development. His performances this season have strengthened the belief that he could become an important player at a higher level.

As reported by Voetbal Primeur, Arsenal intend to send a scout to the match between Ajax and PSV this weekend to gain further insight as they consider a possible summer move for the attacker.

The upcoming fixture offers another valuable opportunity to assess how he performs in a major domestic contest against strong opposition. Matches of that level often provide clubs with a clearer indication of a player’s temperament, decision-making, and consistency under pressure.

Godts has been in excellent form, and it is unlikely this will be the final time Arsenal observers watch him in action. With the transfer window approaching, continued monitoring suggests the Gunners are maintaining a serious interest in his situation.