Arsenal played with so much tension claims Norwich City star

Max Aarons says Arsenal was under serious pressure to win when they faced them at the weekend and he could feel the tension around the stadium.

The Norwich full-back was a part of the Canaries team that was beaten by the Gunners at the weekend.

Both clubs had been winless heading into the match, but Arsenal was at the bottom of the league table as they hadn’t scored a league goal before the encounter.

Mikel Arteta had a majority of his key players back for the game and he had no excuse not to win the match.

Norwich was determined to get points from the Gunners as other teams have done before them, but they failed.

Aarons said he could feel the tension around the Emirates and it was obvious that it was a game that Arsenal needed to win for the sake of their fans.

“You could tell Arsenal were under a bit of pressure,” he told Rio Ferdinand’s ‘Vibe with Five’ YouTube channel.

“You could feel in the game that the fans were a bit tense and the players were a bit tense. You could feel it in the stadium.”

Arsenal will hope that is the start of something good and the fans will be keen to see them go on a winning run now.