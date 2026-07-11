Arsenal player apologises for costly red card at World Cup

Piero Hincapie was shown a red card during Ecuador’s match against Mexico in the World Cup round of 32, and his country would eventually lose the fixture.

Mexico were too strong for Ecuador, with two early goals making the match difficult for the Ecuadorians, who spent the rest of the game trying to recover. Despite their efforts, they were unable to break through the Mexican defence.

As the match entered its final stages, frustration and tension increased among the players on the pitch. Several clashes occurred as Ecuador searched for a way back into the contest.

Hincapie explains his dismissal

Hincapie was involved in a heated exchange with several players, and during one of those moments, he covered his mouth. The action was noticed, and it resulted in him becoming only the second player to be sent off for covering his mouth while confronting an opponent.

The rule had been introduced shortly before the World Cup began and was being enforced throughout the competition. Hincapie may have forgotten about the rule and covered his mouth during the confrontation, which ultimately led to his dismissal.

The incident happened very late in the match, and Ecuador were already facing defeat. Even without the red card, they would have needed a remarkable turnaround to avoid losing the fixture because there was very little time remaining.

Hincapie reflects on the incident

Hincapie has now addressed the situation and explained his actions via Extra:

“It was because of the heat of the game. I forgot that I couldn’t cover my mouth! I apologise, but you can be sure I’ll always give everything for the national team.”

The defender admitted that the situation came from the intensity of the match and accepted responsibility for making the mistake. His apology showed his commitment to representing Ecuador and his desire to continue giving his best for the national team.

Although the red card affected the final moments of the match, Ecuador were already struggling to overturn the result. Hincapie will now look ahead after the incident and continue to focus on contributing whenever he represents his country.

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