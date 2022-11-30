Arsenal player creates a bit of World Cup history

Arsenal has several players at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and some of them continue to impress for their nation.

Several countries have already sealed passage to the next round of the competition and one Gunner has been of immense help to his nation.

Matt Turner was injured just before the competition and missed several games for Arsenal, but he recovered in time to become the number one for the USA at the tournament.

The Americans defeated Iran 1-0 last night to book a place in the knockout stage of the competition and he has been one of their heroes.

That was his second clean sheet in three games, having kept out England’s attackers when they faced the Three Lions and conceded just a penalty against Wales.

Arsenal’s website reports he is the first American goalie to keep two clean sheets from three World Cup group games.

He will now hope to help his country beat the Netherlands in the round of 16.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Turner has struggled to play for Arsenal this season, having been limited to only cup actions, but the American is proving his worth at this World Cup.

His performance in the competition might not win him the number-one shirt at the Emirates, but it means we can trust him if Aaron Ramsdale is unavailable.

