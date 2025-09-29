Arsenal Player Excels in New Role at Newcastle, Hailed as “Biggest Threat”

Ahead of the Newcastle v Arsenal clash at St James’ Park, much of the pre-match talk centred on which midfield trio Mikel Arteta would deploy.

Newcastle are renowned for their physicality, with midfielders who relish turning the centre of the pitch into a battleground.

It seemed logical for Arteta to meet power with power by selecting Declan Rice, Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi. Instead, he added a technical twist, retaining Rice and Zubimendi but starting Eberechi Eze in the No.10 role.

Eze Finds His Groove at Last

Eze’s start to life at Arsenal has been one of trial and error. Early attempts to use him on the left wing failed to spark. A few central cameos as a left-sided midfielder followed but they did not fully convince either.

Starting centrally as a No.10 at St James’ Park, he finally showed his class. He did not score, but if not for two sharp Nick Pope saves he could have had a brace.

Notably, he registered more shots, three, and more on target, two, than any other player in the first half. Beyond those efforts, he kept threading penetrative passes that on another day could have yielded a couple of assists.

With that display, the £67.5 million fee begins to look like money well spent.

The English press took note.

The Sun observed:

“Forced Pope into an early save and unleashed another great strike before the break. Was a constant threat throughout but he was bought to get goals in these big games and he failed to do that.”

The Evening Standard wrote:

“Arsenal’s best player and justified his selection as one of two No8s. Twice denied by great saves from Nick Pope. Made some majestic runs and passes.”

Goal added:

“Given the chance to start in his preferred position in attacking midfield. Eze forced Pope into a couple of outstanding saves and was certainly one of the Gunners’ biggest threats on the day.”

Eze’s numbers vs Newcastle:

4 shots

100% dribbles completed

6 touches in the opposition box

10 of 15 accurate passes in the final third

Eze Unlocks Gyökeres

Ultimately, Eze playing as a No.10 was the best thing that happened to Arsenal on the day. His presence even elevated Viktor Gyökeres’ game.

Often accused of going missing in big matches, the Swedish striker stayed involved this time around.

While pairing Eze and Martin Ødegaard may sacrifice some physicality, it could prove to be Arsenal’s most technically balanced midfield setup, complemented by either Zubimendi or Rice.

Do you think Eze’s display as a No.10 should convince Arteta to keep him there for the rest of the season? I am personally blown away by the difference he made at St James Park.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…