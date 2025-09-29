Arsenal Player Excels in New Role at Newcastle, Hailed as “Biggest Threat”

Ahead of the Newcastle v Arsenal clash at St James’ Park, much of the pre-match talk centred on which midfield trio Mikel Arteta would deploy.
Newcastle are renowned for their physicality, with midfielders who relish turning the centre of the pitch into a battleground.
It seemed logical for Arteta to meet power with power by selecting Declan Rice, Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi. Instead, he added a technical twist, retaining Rice and Zubimendi but starting Eberechi Eze in the No.10 role.
Eze Finds His Groove at Last
Eze’s start to life at Arsenal has been one of trial and error. Early attempts to use him on the left wing failed to spark. A few central cameos as a left-sided midfielder followed but they did not fully convince either.
Starting centrally as a No.10 at St James’ Park, he finally showed his class. He did not score, but if not for two sharp Nick Pope saves he could have had a brace.
Notably, he registered more shots, three, and more on target, two, than any other player in the first half. Beyond those efforts, he kept threading penetrative passes that on another day could have yielded a couple of assists.
With that display, the £67.5 million fee begins to look like money well spent.
The English press took note.
The Sun observed:
“Forced Pope into an early save and unleashed another great strike before the break. Was a constant threat throughout but he was bought to get goals in these big games and he failed to do that.”
The Evening Standard wrote:
“Arsenal’s best player and justified his selection as one of two No8s. Twice denied by great saves from Nick Pope. Made some majestic runs and passes.”
Goal added:
“Given the chance to start in his preferred position in attacking midfield. Eze forced Pope into a couple of outstanding saves and was certainly one of the Gunners’ biggest threats on the day.”
Eze’s numbers vs Newcastle:
-
4 shots
-
100% dribbles completed
-
6 touches in the opposition box
-
10 of 15 accurate passes in the final third
Eze Unlocks Gyökeres
Ultimately, Eze playing as a No.10 was the best thing that happened to Arsenal on the day. His presence even elevated Viktor Gyökeres’ game.
Often accused of going missing in big matches, the Swedish striker stayed involved this time around.
While pairing Eze and Martin Ødegaard may sacrifice some physicality, it could prove to be Arsenal’s most technically balanced midfield setup, complemented by either Zubimendi or Rice.
Do you think Eze’s display as a No.10 should convince Arteta to keep him there for the rest of the season? I am personally blown away by the difference he made at St James Park.
Let us know your thoughts in the comments.
Daniel O
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
This the kind of midfield trio I’ve been suggesting all the while, rice/zubi alone will suffice as dm, 2 dms makes no sense, it drags the team.
Arteta must start dropping one of rice or zubi( I’ll drop zubi imo)
I think we are getting there, subsequent match selection will give us insight of how much arteta has forsaken the dumb handbrake tactics
Up Gunners!
My issue with eze playing number 10 is that he’s also the best LW we have , I don’t trust trossard,martineli or madueke to get the job done in LW but I can trust nwaneri/odegaard, merino/odegaard, rice/zubi mid field trio.
It’s just so good to have this pool of talent players to choose, I hope arteta choose wisely
Eze & left wing are words that should not be seen in the same article together.
They are sign Arsenal is performing well and showing promise..
Though the big Swede did not score, probably is the best have seen him in an Arsenal shirt, there were more balls over the top and he was physical and up to the task.
Eze is the man of the match for me as not only did he make Pope fingers burn, he flourish in the tight spaces and the Magpies have one of the most powerful and physical midfield in Europe.
But Rice service went unnoticed, he was the engine of Arsenal, tracking back while telling others to stay, but having gotten the leveler in 84 minutes and went on for the kill on very hostile territory shows Arsenal may have arrived
The competition there is great. Odegaard will have to lift his game tremendously.
Although, Odegaard does seem to be Arteta’s “teacher’s pet”.
Ødegaard played well and had a foot in both goals.
I’m sure I saw Eze have two good strikes on goal with either foot. Is this the new Santi?
The midfield trio of Rice/Ode/Eze should be reserved for special situations such as yesterday when we must win a game. It’s not an everyday use.
Eze my MOTM
Give Gyokeres time .. he has had to play with a number of different no 10’s already and none have really played to his strengths though Eze seems best to release him
Will be interesting to see once Ode is fully fit whether he has to win his place back from Eze or not? No favourites in the team.. each player now has to perform as there is serious competition
Having said that Ode off the bench seemed to have extra time as the oppo were tired I guess
So maybe a chance to have a different set of finishers based on who we are playing… though would much prefer we get early goals in some matches to stop the fans nerves getting shredded every match !