Arsenal player expected to demand cancellation of his contract

Arsenal has cancelled the contracts of a number of players since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager.

They have entrusted the Spaniard to oversee the rebuilding of a club that has been very poor in the last few campaigns.

He inherited a squad that had players on fat salaries who could not get their job done properly.

Gradually, he is replacing them with better and younger players, and so many new men have joined his squad.

One man who has been at the Emirates for over a decade is Hector Bellerin, but this is most likely his last campaign with Arsenal.

The Spaniard is surplus to requirements at the Emirates, and he spent the last season on loan at Real Betis.

He did well, and they want him to return, but they cannot pay Arsenal’s asking price.

Bellerin also wants to return to the Seville club, and this is an issue because Arsenal cannot get him to agree to join another suitor instead.

Be Soccer is now reporting that he might follow in the steps of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and ask for his contract to be terminated.

This will help Betis sign him for free and pay him a smaller salary than what he makes now.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bellerin has been at the Emirates long enough to leave us for the club he wants.

His form in the last campaign should have made us some money from his sale this summer.

But he has set his mind on joining a certain club, and we might not successfully change it.