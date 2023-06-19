Arsenal player forced out of international competition with injury

Fabio Vieira is set to miss the European U21 championship for Portugal due to an injury.

In his first season at the Emirates, the midfielder did not feature extensively, and he is anticipated to return for the next campaign in improved form.

Participating in the U21 Euros would have provided Vieira with valuable playing time and an opportunity to enhance his competitive abilities.

However, Diego Moreira has been called upon to replace Vieira as the captain of the Portuguese team at the tournament.

A statement from the Portuguese FA as quoted by the Metro reads:

‘The captain of the Equipe das Quinas [Vieira] presents a medical condition that, after evaluation and follow-up by the FPF’s Health and Performance Unit (USP), it was decided not to make the player available for the Under-21 Euro.’

This is sad news for Vieira because the midfielder would have learnt so much from the competition.

Getting regular game time at Arsenal is no longer easy and that competition would have been useful in helping him to stay fit and better prepared for the next campaign.

He would now hope he recovers in time before pre-season so that he can be a part of our squad from the start of the next campaign.

