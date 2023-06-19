Arsenal player forced out of international competition with injury

Fabio Vieira is set to miss the European U21 championship for Portugal due to an injury.
In his first season at the Emirates, the midfielder did not feature extensively, and he is anticipated to return for the next campaign in improved form.
Participating in the U21 Euros would have provided Vieira with valuable playing time and an opportunity to enhance his competitive abilities.
However, Diego Moreira has been called upon to replace Vieira as the captain of the Portuguese team at the tournament.
A statement from the Portuguese FA as quoted by the Metro reads:
‘The captain of the Equipe das Quinas [Vieira] presents a medical condition that, after evaluation and follow-up by the FPF’s Health and Performance Unit (USP), it was decided not to make the player available for the Under-21 Euro.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
This is sad news for Vieira because the midfielder would have learnt so much from the competition.
Getting regular game time at Arsenal is no longer easy and that competition would have been useful in helping him to stay fit and better prepared for the next campaign.
He would now hope he recovers in time before pre-season so that he can be a part of our squad from the start of the next campaign.
If Arsenal had any sense we would transfer list Viera right now. He is totally unsuited to play Prem fooball, which is for men, but not men with midteenage boys bodies.
I agree Jon, and I’m sure others do as well. I had hoped the lad would succeed, but we can’t afford luxury players as passengers while we try to win the PL.
Let him learn on loan and not at the expense of Arsenal on the pitch. Clearly not ready physically as we saw last year, and wonder if he will ever be; he is too frail and timid in his play.
The worry is Durand. How the heck did he even get game time, let alone a start or two.
Surely he has to be sent on loan especially with Havertz joining imminent.
And who on earth is going to want Viera on loan and all his wages, when he cant stand up to the rigours of football. Who will play him?
Let’s be honest ,if Viera had a broken leg he would still get a starting spot ahead of smith Rowe .