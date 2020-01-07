Arsenal player give an insight into how angry Mikel Arteta was

Emiliano Martinez reveals how “angry” Mikel Arteta was at half time against Leeds United.
Arsenal beat Leeds 1-0 in their FA Cup game last night, but if the Championship side had been clinical in the first half, the result could have been very different.
Leeds peppered Arsenal’s goal for much of the first half but they couldn’t find a goal and paid for it after the interval.
After a poor first half, Arsenal came out as the best team in the second half and deserved their goal which turned out to be the winner.
It was interesting to see how improved the Gunners were in the second half and Martinez has revealed that it was Arteta’s half time team talk that sparked them to life.
Martinez told the Arsenal website: “They were pressing really hard and it was very difficult to get out how we did in training but in the second half, the manager said, ‘If we don’t win 50/50s, we are going to lose the game.
“The lads went out there and, the gaffer says we need to ‘run like a wolf’ and have that animal side to us. I thought we did really well, we ran like we should have from the first minute. We’re delighted for the win and we move on.
“He was really angry but that’s what we need. We can’t switch off after a good win against Manchester United and I think we did in the first five minutes, we did switch off and that shouldn’t happen, especially at home.”
Even Alexandre Lacazette revealed how impactful Arteta’s half time talk was in their second-half performance.
“The manager shouted a lot,” Lacazette explained. “He was not happy because we knew they’d play like this and we didn’t respect what he had said.
These comments show clearly that Arteta is making a difference, the fact that the players responded to his anger says a lot. I am not sure Unai Emery or even Freddie Ljungberg would have got the same reaction, especially from some of the biggest egos in the dressing room.
Hopefully, this continues, however, the fact that Arteta had to have a go in the first place shows the huge job he still has on his hands.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
wish was there to record the beat down by Arteta to the lads loved the improved performance in the 2nd half
How long will he be angry at half time for we to win matches
Nifty that’s exactly what I was trying to point out in a previous article asking if the team became too complacent.
The answer is a big FAT YES.
Even Martinez had to admit they switched off after just one win against Utd. That’s why Arteta got angry in the first place.
Arteta won’t be responsible for everything on the pitch.
This football club and being complacent for the past four seasons are a big pair.
They all knew it, Arteta knew it, Nelson, Martinez and Lacazette said that was exactly what Arteta told them would happen and they went out there and expected to walk over Leeds just because we are Arsenal.
Trying that against a top EPL team would backfire, I said it last night. Arteta knows we can’t continue like this, let’s hope the players accepts this truth also
Arteta is following Guardiola’s psychological method to instill fear and discipline into his players’ mind, just like the military
The fact that Arteta was able to get the team in at halftime and create the changes he knew were necessary is the biggest plus in a growing list of plusses since he took over. Next time hopefully the lads listen to him from the outset.