Arsenal Player of the Season award down to two with third announced

Arsenal FC have announced the player who will come third in 2020’s Player of the Season award, with Bukayo Saka confirmed.

The 18 year-old has had an amazing campaign, which he started as a bit-part player only to earn his place on the pitch, thoroughly impressing in varying positions.

Saka was a 17 year-old winger at the start of the season, but has since done well at left-back, left wing-back and as a central midfielder, and there is even some who question whether he should return to the deeper role.

The rise to fame has been rapid, and there is no doubt that he deserved his place in the shortlist for the award, but Bernd Leno and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang picked up more votes unfortunately.

I had hopes for our youngster considering he has had to adapt to playing in a number of roles as well as doing so in his breakthrough season, but his senior rivals were simply too good.

The future is definitely bright for Saka however, and he will have many more opportunities to win the award over the coming years having signed a new deal recently.

In reality, I would be rather shocked if the winner wasn’t our top goalscorer Aubameyang, whose goals not only won the FA Cup for us last weekend, but he narrowly missed out on a second consecutive Golden Boot by a single goal.

The only real negative against him is the ongoing contract saga which has his future up in the air, but would fans hold that against him in the voting?

