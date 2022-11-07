Arsenal Player ratings after spectacular win at Chelsea – Saka MOTM

Here are the player ratings for Arsenal at Chelsea
Aaron Ramsdale 7
To be honest he didn’t have too much to do, but another clean sheet is setting him up for the Golden Glove.
Ben White 8
Continues to impress at right back and certainly looks like a 50m player now.
William Saliba – 8
He is so incredibly composed at the back, and pretty good going forward as well.
Gabriel – 8
Quickly losing his scapegoat tag with another supreme showing, and was in the right place for his goal
Oleksandr Zinchenko – 7
Great to have him back just in time to replace Tomiyasu.
Martin Odegaard – 7
As instrumental as any other Arsenal forward without any showboating
Thomas Partey – 8
It’s so good to have him in tip top form. Long may it continue
Granit Xhaka – 8
The Rock of the side. Great move to unsettle Chelsea in injury time
Bukayo Saka – 9
Didn’t get so much action as usual as most of play was on other flank, but still deserved the plaudits for an incredible delivery from his corner kick
Gabriel Jesus – 8
Another excellent performance. A goal will be coming his way soon I’m sure..
Gabriel Martinelli – 8
Brilliant as always. Brazil really don’t know what they are missing by not taking him to the World Cup.
Substitutions
Kieran Tierney N/A
Mohamed Elneny N/A
Rob Holding N/A
Saka 9!!!!!! You have got to be joking. Thats thecrating by a fan boy who refused to see he never got past his man, was repeated dispossessed, weak in the challenge and yet you give him a 9 for a corner kick that was actually badly taken
Doesnt deserve a 9, doesnt deserve that kinda slating either, badly taken corner that gave us the 3 points
Saka played great. probably not a 9 but an 8 for sure. He beat Cucarella a few times and set up some great overlaps, incl. winning the ball to set up Jesus for the shot that lead to “the corner”, which was a great delivery if a little low. had pace and accuracy. But Saliba was MOM quite comfortably. That kid is awesome. 9 for him no question.
I think you are way off with your assessment of Saka,’s performance.To me, Saliba was immense with White equally impressive.
OT
I was reading a Chelsea fan forum and i was stunned to find a poll prior to the game in which 57 Per cent of their fans thinking that their team will be destroyed!!!23 thinking they would win and onlyy 4 Per cent going for a draw.It’s the first Time as an Arsenal fan that i Saw Chelski fearing Arsenal like this ever since i started supporting the club(2006).Even After the game they were thanking God that it wasn’t 4 or 5 Nil!!! Astonishing…..We won last year but it was a bit triky the year before also but this Time around it was a masterclass.
Saka was not a 9 for me. I would give him a 6.5 rating.
Cucurella did not let Saka get past him at all.
The only good thing he did was being bold enough to take the corner kick that led to our winning goal.
The corner kick was pretty good because all the Chelsea players in the 18 box could not stop it from entering their goal post.
Saliba and white for me .
Saka nowhere no their performances.
Near their *
Honestly I thought Chelsea saw it coming, they smell the rat from preseason in the Camping arena.
The scent was that strong, trust me.
Ben White
Saliba
Gabriel
Partey
Xhaka
Jesus
I think the majority of honest Arsenal fans would
agree that all of the above were better than Saka
yesterday.
Saka’s corner kick reminds me of Douglas Luiz’s against us this year. It made us score, but Jesus was the one who forced Chelsea concede a corner
Jesus’ abilities to turn sharply in tight spaces are way better than our previous CFs, such as Aubameyang, Lacazette and Giroud. Nketiah and Balogun should train harder to make those creative directional changes
Saliba is almost unbeatable in aerial/ ground duels and possesses good ball control, but I bet we can still replace him with Holding. If Jesus or Partey is sidelined for several EPL matches, I think we won’t win the ball possession easily