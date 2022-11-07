Arsenal Player ratings after spectacular win at Chelsea – Saka MOTM

Here are the player ratings for Arsenal at Chelsea

Aaron Ramsdale 7

To be honest he didn’t have too much to do, but another clean sheet is setting him up for the Golden Glove.

Ben White 8

Continues to impress at right back and certainly looks like a 50m player now.

William Saliba – 8

He is so incredibly composed at the back, and pretty good going forward as well.

Gabriel – 8

Quickly losing his scapegoat tag with another supreme showing, and was in the right place for his goal

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 7

Great to have him back just in time to replace Tomiyasu.

Martin Odegaard – 7

As instrumental as any other Arsenal forward without any showboating

Thomas Partey – 8

It’s so good to have him in tip top form. Long may it continue

Granit Xhaka – 8

The Rock of the side. Great move to unsettle Chelsea in injury time

Bukayo Saka – 9

Didn’t get so much action as usual as most of play was on other flank, but still deserved the plaudits for an incredible delivery from his corner kick

Gabriel Jesus – 8

Another excellent performance. A goal will be coming his way soon I’m sure..

Gabriel Martinelli – 8

Brilliant as always. Brazil really don’t know what they are missing by not taking him to the World Cup.

Substitutions

Kieran Tierney N/A

Mohamed Elneny N/A

Rob Holding N/A

—————————–

