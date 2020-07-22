Arsenal player ratings against Aston Villa – spineless weak performance

Arsenal hit a new low after back-to-back wins against Liverpool and Manchester City as they were beaten 1-0 by a hard-working Aston Villa side.

It was a terrible display, not a single shot on goal, outplayed in midfield, no passion, no creativity and a mentality that can only be described as weak.

Arsenal player ratings

Emiliano Martinez – 7

Didn’t have much for most of the game. not at fault for goal and did his job when required.

Rob Holding – 5

Poor game, no idea what happened to his change in performance.

David Luiz – 5

Struggled with the trickery and pace of Villa’s attacking players and the frustration from giving away fouls might be the reason he was substituted.

Sead Kolasinac – 4

Still struggling when he plays as a centre back and he was still unconvincing in this game. Booked for his troubles.

Cedric Soares – 4

Could have done better for Aston Villa’s goal and wasn’t productive enough when he went forward.

Dani Ceballos – 6

Worked tirelessly to get Arsenal back into the game. Tried his best to create chances for his teammates, but it just didn’t come off for them today.

Lucas Torreira – 4

Should have helped Arsenal hold possession more, but hardly did that. Struggled to mark Villa’s attacking players and was shown up as a very mediocre midfielder.

Bukayo Saka – 5

Tried his best to get Arsenal on the front foot in the attack, but like most of his teammates, it didn’t just come off for him today.

Eddie Nketiah – 4

Wasn’t allowed much space to press the villa defence as he would have liked. Almost scored from a header but hit the post.

Alexandre Lacazette – 4

Held on to the ball for too long, looked tired and Villa defenders were always quick to dispossess him.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 3

Very very disappointed in our captain, looked like he could not be bothered and what was that at the corner for their goal. This was not a captains performance.

Substitutes

Granit Xhaka – 5

Did his best to try to get Arsenal back into the game, but Villa were resolute and he was reduced to making passes that didn’t really do anything.

Nicolas Pepe – 4

Was crowded almost every time he had the ball. Struggled to beat his man and create a good opening for his team.

Kieran Tierney – 4

Brought energy to Arsenal’s game. But he offered no threat, his touch was awful, probably his worse display in an Arsenal shirt.

Manager

Mikel Arteta – 3

Got it wrong from the team line up onwards, could not motivate the players at all and the buck stops with the manager.

Ratings from Ime