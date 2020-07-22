Arsenal player ratings against Aston Villa – spineless weak performance

Arsenal hit a new low after back-to-back wins against Liverpool and Manchester City as they were beaten 1-0 by a hard-working Aston Villa side.
It was a terrible display, not a single shot on goal, outplayed in midfield, no passion, no creativity and a mentality that can only be described as weak.
Arsenal player ratings
Emiliano Martinez – 7
Didn’t have much for most of the game. not at fault for goal and did his job when required.
Rob Holding – 5
Poor game, no idea what happened to his change in performance.
David Luiz – 5
Struggled with the trickery and pace of Villa’s attacking players and the frustration from giving away fouls might be the reason he was substituted.
Sead Kolasinac – 4
Still struggling when he plays as a centre back and he was still unconvincing in this game. Booked for his troubles.
Cedric Soares – 4
Could have done better for Aston Villa’s goal and wasn’t productive enough when he went forward.
Dani Ceballos – 6
Worked tirelessly to get Arsenal back into the game. Tried his best to create chances for his teammates, but it just didn’t come off for them today.
Lucas Torreira – 4
Should have helped Arsenal hold possession more, but hardly did that. Struggled to mark Villa’s attacking players and was shown up as a very mediocre midfielder.
Bukayo Saka – 5
Tried his best to get Arsenal on the front foot in the attack, but like most of his teammates, it didn’t just come off for him today.
Eddie Nketiah – 4
Wasn’t allowed much space to press the villa defence as he would have liked. Almost scored from a header but hit the post.
Alexandre Lacazette – 4
Held on to the ball for too long, looked tired and Villa defenders were always quick to dispossess him.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 3
Very very disappointed in our captain, looked like he could not be bothered and what was that at the corner for their goal. This was not a captains performance.
Substitutes
Granit Xhaka – 5
Did his best to try to get Arsenal back into the game, but Villa were resolute and he was reduced to making passes that didn’t really do anything.
Nicolas Pepe – 4
Was crowded almost every time he had the ball. Struggled to beat his man and create a good opening for his team.
Kieran Tierney – 4
Brought energy to Arsenal’s game. But he offered no threat, his touch was awful, probably his worse display in an Arsenal shirt.
Manager
Mikel Arteta – 3
Got it wrong from the team line up onwards, could not motivate the players at all and the buck stops with the manager.
Ratings from Ime
It seems we got paid back for what we did against City. Although we lost but for me i still give them the credit. Villa needed it the most.
Ceballos worked tirelessly by spraying good passes around the pitch. Decent display from the Spaniard. Xhaka didn’t do enough to get 5
David luiz is the only one i saw making some penetrative passes and maybe a very few from others.
Cedric worked tirelessly but his crosses were not very good and defensively he was at fault for the goal(but hard to say that as well because that shot is just💯)
Kolasinac cant defend 1v1 or collectively.
Holding was poor and slow.
Saka,torreira struggled defensively but saka was good going forward.
Ceballos and xhaka are my joint MOTMs and the latter made a difference when he came on.Both passed really well but couldnt generate chances much but they really tried
The front 3 struggled.Auba had some chances in which he should have done more but really cant blame Auba right?
And a small point on nketiah.Please never sell him,the way he got his head on to the ball with the likes of mings marking him is just really awesome.He is class.
Auba can be blamed. There’s that awful delivery he made with Eddie right in front of him.
What a difference a few days make! I gave them all 10 on Saturday…… now back to earth with a thud…. was disappointed with all of them last night… wouldn’t give any of them above 5 and certainly couldn’t pick a MOTM!!!
I actually think the result, but more importantly, the performance, came at the perfect time as the league was dead anyway. There is always a danger of getting carried away after some wins. Even winning the FA Cup in the past was only papering over the cracks.
The Villa defeat is a timely reminder that there is still so much to do at Arsenal. Auba, and Laca starting together rarely works, our squad is the worst in over 30 years, too many inconsistent players, Arteta’s first ever season as a manager (so we have no reference point in regards to his ability), and so on.
I am infused with Arteta, and I feel we’re slowly moving the right direction, despite not improving in the league in regards to position. I just hope he gets the backing, and we can FINALLY offload our deadwood!
Agree 💯
The unpopular opinion here is, realistically, Laca is a better CF than Auba, Auba is a better second striker than Laca. The truth is they complement each other and aren’t interchangeable.
It’s dissapointing that the players who were fresh played worst. Lucas Torreira should be the freshest arsenal mid in the squad, but he looked like he played against City. we need an alternative to Xhaka. We’ve been down this road before where the ball just won’t move without Arteta in the middle . I actually remember a time when we had to field him injured just so we could get into the UCL . Arteta can’t allow history to repeat itself. Curb the reliance while we still can. There needs to be a plan for how to play without his long passes. Fair ratings. Couldn’t be arsed to argue.