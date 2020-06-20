Arsenal player ratings against Brighton – defeat deserved with no fight shown

What can one say after that display? Remember who the opponents were, Brighton, a team that had not won a game in 2020 but obviously, when they play Arsenal they break that drought.
Too many missed chances, too much negativity in the middle and some shoddy defending, there is hiding for some of these players, they have shown too often they are not the quality that Arsenal needs to rise from the mid-table mediocrity we find ourselves in.
Arsenal Player Ratings
Leno – 6
Not on long enough to show his usual heroics, will be missed
Bellerin – 5
Clearly not the player he was, continues to be ponderous, he did improve on his City performance but had a part in the last-minute winner.
Mustafi – 5
Just average and he also had some culpability for the late goal conceded.
Holding – 5
Did ok, just an average performance
Kolasinac – 5
Arsenal needs a flying left-back and Kolasinac is not that.
Cabellos – 5
Slow slow slow, slow to pass, slow to create, slow to make a difference. He is not the answer to Arsenal’s creative problems.
Guendouzi – 6
Did ok but makes no difference going forward but as usual, he did show passion
Saka – 7
Came very close to scoring a sensational goal in the first half and generally did ok, always looked dangerous/
Pepe – 7
Nice goal but he needs to deliver more, this is Brighton and not Barcelona, he should be eating these sort of opponents alive and he is not.
Aubameyang – 6
Is the contract saga having an effect? I do not know but his shooting has been weak and he seems a shadow of the player he was before the suspension.
Lacazette – 6
As usual, he ran himself ragged but there is just no end product anymore, he is just an average forward these days.
Subs
Martinez – 6
Did ok when he replaced Leno but he should have done better for the late Brighton winner, was just too easy.
Nketiah – 5
Did nothing really when he came on but did put himself about.
Kieran Tierney – No rating as not on long enough really.
Joe Willock -Same as Tierney.
Reiss Nelson – Ditto
Manager
Arteta – 4
Starting to lose faith in the Spaniard, his team selection was once again questionable and his obsession with not selecting Martinelli is now starting to be an issue. If this was Unai Emery he would be slaughtered, Arteta should be treated no different.
what a load of SH1T sell the lot!! not fito wear the shirt, no desire, no commitment, shambles, as for the manager, he should be given the funds to buy the players he wonts and if that still fails then he should be replaced, to early to make that decision, but big clear out required!!
On paper, we have a good attack but on play, our attack is slightly above average.
The midfield is the problem. I mean we used to have hleb, Fabregas, rosicky, Nasri, Song, Santi and the likes.. who do we have now? The midfield currently is below average. Midfield used to be arsenal strength but not anymore..
The defense lack that bond. We dont have a regular back 4 consistently. Who ever plays seem not to click pretty well with others.
Bottom line is we have an average squad. That is the bitter truth I have come to accept.
Yes maybe Arteta has got a vision but he needs support from the board. Will he get that support next season? Time will tell.
No european football next season is good. Let’s just focus on domestic competition
Wow, Adama Traore came on in the 64th minute and was MOTM!!! What a beast!! If only we had someone like that
Exactly. Someone that isn’t afraid of moving the ball forward. A player with quick feet and always wanting to make something happen. The players we have always keep it safe. Pass pass and pass with slow urgency.