Arsenal player ratings against Chelsea – Aubameyang shows why he is irreplaceable

Arsenal earned an impressive 2-1 win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final to record a 14th FA Cup crown.

This is the perfect end to a frustrating season for Mikel Arteta’s men, who now have a trophy and will play in the Europa League next season.

Several of the Arsenal players were in fine form. Here are the Arsenal player ratings.

Emiliano Martinez – 7 denied Mount a goal and was equal to the task when Chelsea pressured his goal in search of an equaliser.

Rob Holding – 7

Showed his class by standing firm against Chelsea’s attackers after the Blues had scored early on.

David Luiz – 8

Won the battle with Olivier Giroud and showed why, on his day, he is one of the best around.

Kieran Tierney – 7

He will feel that he should have done better with Pulisic’s goal. Recovered well to make a fine contribution to the win.

Hector Bellerin – 7

Suspect at the back, but supported the attack well and played a key role in Aubameyang’s second goal.

Dani Ceballos – 8

Delivered a performance of the highest quality. Needs to be kept.

Granit Xhaka – 7

Very trustworthy performance from the Swiss midfielder as he continues to show his importance to the club.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 7

Put in a very matured performance and showed that he is much more experienced than Bukayo Saka.

Nicolas Pépé – 8

He was a constant menace to the Chelsea defence and gave them plenty to worry about for the entirety of the game. Setup Aubameyang for the second goal.

Alexandre Lacazette – 6

Should have had a better touch from an Aubameyang pass that set him up nicely. Didn’t do much to worry Chelsea’s defence.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 9

He is worth whatever he is asking the club to pay him and proved that yet again with two goals. He was too much trouble for Chelsea to contend with.

Substitutes

Eddie Nketiah – 6

Didn’t have enough time to do anything as the game kept getting interrupted.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos – N/A

Sead Kolasinac – N/A

Manager

Mikel Arteta – 10

Won a trophy in half a season, end of the conversation.

