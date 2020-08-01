Arsenal player ratings against Chelsea – Aubameyang shows why he is irreplaceable

Arsenal earned an impressive 2-1 win over Chelsea in the FA Cup final to record a 14th FA Cup crown.
This is the perfect end to a frustrating season for Mikel Arteta’s men, who now have a trophy and will play in the Europa League next season.
Several of the Arsenal players were in fine form. Here are the Arsenal player ratings.
Emiliano Martinez – 7 denied Mount a goal and was equal to the task when Chelsea pressured his goal in search of an equaliser.
Rob Holding – 7
Showed his class by standing firm against Chelsea’s attackers after the Blues had scored early on.
David Luiz – 8
Won the battle with Olivier Giroud and showed why, on his day, he is one of the best around.
Kieran Tierney – 7
He will feel that he should have done better with Pulisic’s goal. Recovered well to make a fine contribution to the win.
Hector Bellerin – 7
Suspect at the back, but supported the attack well and played a key role in Aubameyang’s second goal.
Dani Ceballos – 8
Delivered a performance of the highest quality. Needs to be kept.
Granit Xhaka – 7
Very trustworthy performance from the Swiss midfielder as he continues to show his importance to the club.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 7
Put in a very matured performance and showed that he is much more experienced than Bukayo Saka.
Nicolas Pépé – 8
He was a constant menace to the Chelsea defence and gave them plenty to worry about for the entirety of the game. Setup Aubameyang for the second goal.
Alexandre Lacazette – 6
Should have had a better touch from an Aubameyang pass that set him up nicely. Didn’t do much to worry Chelsea’s defence.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 9
He is worth whatever he is asking the club to pay him and proved that yet again with two goals. He was too much trouble for Chelsea to contend with.
Substitutes
Eddie Nketiah – 6
Didn’t have enough time to do anything as the game kept getting interrupted.
Sokratis Papastathopoulos – N/A
Sead Kolasinac – N/A
Manager
Mikel Arteta – 10
Won a trophy in half a season, end of the conversation.
Arsenal player ratings
back Arteta ……
5 – Holding:
Was the weakling in the defence. Too slow, sloppy and lacked confidence.
7 – Laca:
He did an amazing job leading the press and holding up play.
The rest of the ratings I gree.
Today lady luck was on our side, Arteta picked the best lineup, Chelsea have mastered possession football but our tactics were spot on,we had a biased referree when it matter most this season.The cup is ours 💪 you don’t play a final, you win it.Without Emi on goal we wouldn’t have won it.
Lol…Lady luck???
I can’t believe this, after the first sloppy 6 minutes, we played Chelsea for the rest of the game.
Their players got injured and the ref might’ve called the second yellow card wrong, but the team winning today wasn’t even based on luck.
They fought for it!
Biased ref….? Not at all! He just got the red card call wrong and not out of bias.
Arteta been in charge for 8 months and already won the same major honours that Spuds have in 21 years!!🤣🤣🤣
You people should forget about spurs and think about how arsenal football club can move fotward please
They all get a 10 from me!!
And I hope we keep hold of Ceballos!
Absolutely Sue – Holding 5!?!?!?
Chelsea never had a shot on goal in the second half if I remember rightly – this was a TEAM PERFORMANCE with a brilliant manager.
Community Shield next, let’s hope Aubameyang, Courtinho and Partey have a great game against klopps Unvincibles!!!!
👍No sweat, Ken 🤣🤣🤣
Ceballos passionate celebration for the second goal was a joy to watch….
It was indeed!! 😍
Oh Dani Ceballos… Oh Dani Ceballos… Our new Santi Cazorla. What a performance. Immense quality. Beautiful performances also from Granite Xhaka, Martinez, AMN, Tierney and Luiz. Holding, Bellerin, Lacazette and Pepe had good games and the introduction of both Eddie Nketiah and Sokratis were good( how about that Pedro’s shield). However out of this world Auba performance, brilliant, absolutely brilliant…
Mikel Arteta arrived in December & he has already beaten Klopp’s Liverpool, Pep’s Manchester City, Ole’s Manchester United, Lampard’s Chelsea & Nuno’s Wolves.
Trust the process, Trust Arteta.
I still wonder why people think he hasn’t brought a change.
I understand we ended up 8 still, but you’d be an hater to really say he didn’t bring any change to this team
A lot of positive going into the next season with this FA cup win.
Now onto the next tasks, sign Aubameyang on a new contract. He should be giving 350,000 pounds weekly.
Arteta will be a great coach and motivator, the way he brought the likes of Xhaka, Mustafi, Pepe e.t.c back to life, it is a positive sign.
We need to sell and loan some certain players next season. We need 2 or 3 new signings in Central midfield and defense.
If we finish 4th or 5th next season and win the Europa League next season, it will be a great step forward towards the future.
#BackArteta!!!
Up the arse roll on next season
Arteta thanked Pep for giving him the chance to be a coach.
Humble guy
OT.. Eddie Howe has ‘left’ Bournemouth…
That’s sad Sue, he’s a good coach but unfortunately things didn’t work out well for him and Bournemouth this season. I’m sure he’ll soon get another team. He’s too good to be out of a job for long.
Yeah he’ll be snapped up!
You know one thing I noticed and loved after the game. Was how the players that don’t get selected very often hugged Arteta genuinely. The genuine love players have for him. Martinez even said in his interview before the game on the europa league game against olympiacos, how Arteta told him Leno was gonna play in his stead and he took it calmly and accepted it.
Arteta has really, apart from anything else, found a way to unite the formerly toxic dressing room. (Apart from ozil and guendouzi of course). The former proving why he needs to be out of the team. I just hope going to Turkey means he has gone to do medicals with a Turkish team.
I wanted to hug him too!!
Me too Sue. The smile on his face was priceless. Saw how Luiz lifted him. I was grinning from ear to ear. Pure joy and happiness.
Only wish there were fans at the stadium to celebrate it with. Oh well, I guess we’ll have to make do.
It certainly was priceless, Kstix! So happy for him, Auba…actually make that all of them!!
I’m itching to get back to the Emirates!!
One thing that surprised me was Pulisic’s age, he looks older and seems to have been around for ages!
Just watching it again 😊
OT: what do you think about Willian not playing, do you think it was injury or do you think he has decided to join us next season and didn’t feel he could play?
I mean if he did play and chelsea had won and he is signing for us, he would do himself out of playing in Europe next season
Very worrying! Do not want us signing him.
Would much rather Coutinho! And of course an extension on Ceballos loan 😀
Auba no.14
Arsenal 14
Mike drop….
Beat striker in the league, and probably the best manager in the league to take on the task of bringing back some arsenal dna.
We only need less then 40% against liverpool man city and chelsea to beat them. Yet we know we dont have the perfect squad prime. Chelsea didnt loss that match, arsenal took it off them.
We can talk about what we need… but looking at what we have and what we are doing it’s looking good. It makes this win seem relevant
Rubbish ratings! 14/10 for everyone involved!
The trophy is nearly as big as Torreira 😄
Ceballos is also a hairdresser… do you think he was let loose on Kolasinac?!!