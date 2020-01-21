Arsenal player ratings against Chelsea – three players very low and three high

Arsenal player ratings – Mixed performance equals mixed ratings.
Wow, what a game that was, there were extremes all over the place, two halves that were as opposite as you can get, players that performed above and beyond and players that were absolutely rank poor.
I will jump straight into the ratings while the emotion of the game is still raw.
Arsenal player ratings
Leno – 7
Made some crucial saves, could have done better to slow the game down and some of his distribution, as usual, was very suspect.
Saka – 7
Another good game based mainly on his second-half performance was certainly not as bad as some in the first half.
Luiz – 2
Crazy to get sent off with his experience, he should have just tried to get a saving tackle in but accept that a goal was probably inevitable, to get sent off was criminal.
Mustafi – 2
He was so close to a 1, he was massively to blame for the first goal and to blame as well for the second goal by just standing there.
Bellerin – 8
Massive performance, a fantastic goal, would have been even higher if it was not for a bad first half but with Pepe in front of him he was always going to be handicapped.
Torreira -8
Another one that would have got an even higher rating if not for his first-half performance but like Saka was better than most in a wretched first 45.
Xhaka – 7
Put in a brilliant second half and did extremely well in defence but without sounding repetitive was bad in the first half and that has affected his ratings.
Ozil – 2
I will just leave his rating there.
Pepe -4
Starting to add up the number of games he has basically been useless in.
Martinelli – 8
Nearly gave him a 9 but I just cannot do it based on the full 90 minutes but what a brilliant purchase he is proving to be.
Lacazette – 5
Poor first half, better in the second half but Martinelli must be retained upfront when Aubameyang returns which means he should be dropped.
Subs
Guendouzi – 5
Got his customary bad tackle in but did ok with some defending and was a huge improvement on Ozil.
Manager
Arteta – 5
He is responsible for the team selection and got it well wrong but the team did respond in the second half and he gets credit for that.
Good rating at all. I will give 0/10 to mustafi.
Saka and martinelli played well.
I think arteta bas to play a 4-3-3 system with torreira granit whaka and Maitland Niles or guendouzi or ceballos in midfield.
The front three of aubameyang martinelli And Pepe will be lethal. Only speeder.
Martinelli what a player.
Poor rating overall. One of the best games under the circumstances. Under Unai Arsenal would have lost the game.
You are absolutely right, that never happened under Unai Emery. Well if you ignore the 3-2 win over Aston Villa when Maitland-Niles was sent off in the first half and Arsenal was twice down by a goal. Is that what we are doing now, ignoring actual facts? Just curious so I understand where you are coming from.
Admin, unfortunately some people don’t let the facts get in the way of their agenda.
Great result and fight, given the sending off, shown just the same.
Yes Mustafi made errors, but he did put his body on the line on a number of occassions. Given the situation everyone had to put in a shift to come back twice from a goal down, after losing Luiz.
I do not disagree with that Ozzie, I said in the match review they showed spirit in the second half. My ratings were based on the whole game, not a spirited defence in the second half and I am not being critical for the sake of it but the first half was woeful and that affected everyones ratings. I also said my emotions were raw when I did the ratings, maybe tomorrow in the cold light of day I would have rated some players higher.
With all due respect AdMart coming back against Villa at home is nowhere near as difficult a task as tonight.How often have we come away with anything at Stamford Bridge with 11 men let alone 10.
And can I just add that the Away support tonight was Superb.The atmosphere in that Away section was incredible and that’s all down to the resilience MA has brought to the team.With some luck due surely at some time we could get ourselves out of this clusterf**k of a season with at least a top 6 place and a cup run.
It is hard to disagree
I would be kinder on Luiz who was given an impossible hand by Mustafi’s mistake.
I was not surprised Ozil was subbed and 2 is about all he was worth.
Xhaka on the tv interview looked a happier man and one who showed more than I thought he had on the pitch so credit to him
Martinelli was youthful talent at its glorious best and well done to Bellerin who I thought was probably past his sell by date
And yes I had a glass of wine in celebration of a much better performance under difficult circumstances
I should have mentioned Arteta, who seems to be galvanising the team. I’m not good at your marking system but mid range under estimates his previous work which I felt came out in a gutsier performance. On the interview his face is almost without emotion, but there were hints of a smile here and there so he knows that his message might just be getting across. He handles himself very well
I disagree with Luiz rating, he was too close to Abraham to just leave him to score without showing concern, I would have blamed him if he did so. Probably he could have done it better, a penalty could be saved by goalie or get squandered, but a goal is irreversible. Maybe am a bit emotional, I feel the red card was a bit overboard
fair comments apart from the red card. It was a red all day long and he should have done far better with his experience.
in Another news:
Martinelli maketh Kante lay in greener pastures 😂 😂 😂
Kante did a John Terry 🤣 loved it!!
Really think we must now play Xhaka as a regular CB after tonights performance. Mustafi must never again wear our shirt. I’d rather even play Ozil in his place at CB, as Mustafi is THAT bad. He must be the single most mistake ridden player Arsenal has ever had. Even worse than Gus Caesar, for those who are unfortunate enough to remember him. Mustafi is less a player, rather more a disease!
Leno, suspect? What The Fcuk!
Man of the match by a million miles.
👍 Agreed, Leno made some very good saves.
Xhaka my man of the match
Average ratings Admin Martin.
You go on and on about Arteta getting the line up wrong. Could you please enlighten us on who he would have played instead of the starting eleven? Bear in mind that Rob Holding is still rusty judging from his terrible performance in the leeds match.
Who would you have at LB instead of Saka?
Who would you have instead of Martinelli and Bellerin?
Who would you start to lead the line instead of Lacazette?
Who would you start at the right wing instead of Pepe?
If he had not started Ozil, you would be amongst those criticizing him for dropping the “former” assist king.
As Admin on this site, you owe a responsibility to be fair in your authored articles and if you want to air your personal opinion, then do so using a different name without the admin attached to it.
I invite anyone to send articles in and we will publish. The idea that authors of articles on any club site do not write based on their own personal feelings is for the fairies, that is why we have comments, so you can disagree with what I write and you will notice some do agree with my ratings, is it the case that if anyone disagrees with you that they are biased? Are you seriously suggesti9ng that a partnership of luiz and mustafi against a team like Chelsea was not flawed and that there were no other options. In my team prediction, I said I would drop Ozil and Lacazette and bring in Ceballos and Nketiah. I would suggest I called that one right based on the performances of Ozil and Lacazette. As for assist king Ozil, you clearly do not read my articles on here often enough otherwise you would never have written such a comment. Every regular on here knows I am his biggest critic and always have been. I would suggest before you attack me and my motives that you research what I actually do write. Do I pretend to know it all, of course I do not and I am by far the most criticised person on here and for the most part I accept it but you know what is strange, I get criticised by both sides of an argument regardless of what I write and you have proven that with your comments.
Thumbs up, and with that red card, there was virtually nothing Ozil and Co could have done rather than running around like headless chicken. Kudos to the manager for being alert to make amendment on time.
As for Lacca, I hope he finds his scoring boot asap, I prefer him leading our line to AUBA, apart from AUBA goals, he brings almost nothing to add up, but lacca still fight for ball, break up possible potential goal bound attack
You’d do anything to blame Arteta though.. Blaming Arteta for starting Mustafi when Holding got back from an injury and show so much rustiness against Leeds.
Also his subs were spot on and early, so he deserves more than a 5 IMO.
Other than that, I agree with everything
I made it clear Eddie that if Arsenal did not win tonight then Arteta’s honeymoon period is over in my eyes, that is now six EPL games, 1 win. At what point is it acceptable to say, hang on, the manager has to shoulder the responsibility, 6 games? 10? 20? just curious. It is not just the Mustafi selection, there is Ozil and Lacazette, both rank poor this evening as they have been for most of the season. Yes, Holding had a single bad game against Leeds but every player has a bad game now and then and are you honestly going to suggest that Holding would have done worse than Mustafi tonight if he was selected. No doubt excuses will be found to let Arteta off the hook as they have been found for every game apart from the United one, seems to be a pattern developing here. Arteta got lucky, 2 shots 2 goals, a slip from Kante and a screamer from Bellerin helped, any other opponent would have floored us today but Chelsea were useless as well and got what they deserved. Finally, you say I will do anything to blame Arteta, that is unfair in my opinion, just as unfair if I said you will find anything to excuse Arteta. It works both ways.
If Arteta’s honeymoon is over for you Admin Martin what do you want to do about it?! For some of us the honeymoon is just beginning so allow us enjoy it.. I will take the BBC rating over your one COYG!!!
Admin, very harsh on Mikel Arteta, but then again that’s The Arsenal now; keep blaming the head coach rather than focussing on the real issues of owner, Board, scouting and recruitment.
If I am harsh it is because I rated him on both halves, second half great, first half very low. Or is it that Arteta gets all the praise for the second half and none of the blame for the first half? Seems a little unbalanced that.
That is fine, I am sure that you prefer a lot of stuff written elsewhere, it is all about opinions. As for what I want to do about Arteta, I want him to succeed but I will no longer make allowances for his inexperience or anything else and will judge him now solely on team performances. I have no idea what is wrong with that.
Dear Admin Martin
Arsenal beat ManU because ManU were useless (this is according to my husband and other football know alls)
You say that Chelsea were useless too and deserved what they got. 10 men Arsenal showed resilience which has been sadly lacking, to ultimately draw having twice gone a goal down
I must confess that I saw the outcome differently to you but that is what I’m told this site is about: the opportunity to discuss and share different opinions
Your comments are appreciated. Yes, we see the outcome differently but I did acknowledge the spirited second half in my match review but I do honestly feel that we were helped out tonight by Chelseas incompetence. If you read my Man Utd review you will see how positive I was in that game about the performance. I try to write it how I see it and will always welcome non-abusive comments from those that disagree with me. At the end of the day, I am just a writer on a blog and not a professional manager or ever been a pro footballer so I am as flawed as any of us home pundits.
Eddie, I love your picture!!
Bellerin my MOTM… great to have him back!
Huge, huge, huge shout out to Martinelli!! What a star!
I wouldn’t blame Luiz for his red card. In a situation like that, he didn’t have a lot of options. Was it a penalty? Yes Red card? Debatable. He wasn’t the last man and he basically pulls Tammy down. He doesn’t really trip him.
As for Ozil, the less said the better. I think Pepe did fine in a game where he was too closely monitored and had no support apart from Ozil in positions that wouldn’t attract the game. I don’t know Arteta’s assistant but I’d rate him 10/10 for stopping arteta from removing martinelli in the first half
Joe, unfortunately I believe Luiz already had a yellow card, so a moot point about the red.