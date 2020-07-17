Arsenal player ratings against Liverpool – four players get an 8

Arsenal earned one of their most important yet difficult wins of the season when they beat Liverpool on Wednesday evening at the Emirates (BBC).

That win sent them to ninth on the league table, but more importantly, it keeps their dreams of playing in Europe alive.

Arsenal player ratings

Emiliano Martinez -7

His goalmouth was the centre of action for the major part of the game. He was well protected by the defence but did his job when he was called to do so. Late save to deny Trent Alexander-Arnold was important.

Rob Holding – 8

Typically combative and rose to the occasion of playing against the Premier League and European champions.

Caught in the battle with Mane on a number of occasions and made sure the attacker didn’t win.

David Luiz – 7

Struggled with the pace of Liverpool’s attack. Should have done better for their goal and he was almost punished by Mohamed Salah after another mistake but in all fairness, he had a good game considering the pressure.

Kieran Tierney – 8

Beginning to prove a model of consistency. Showed Sead Kolasinac how it’s done as a left centre-back. Got forward well, and won a foul to see the game out.

Cedric Soares – 6

Didn’t stand a chance against Mane and Robertson and struggled to deal with the duo. They scored from his wing as well.

Granit Xhaka – 6

Didn’t have much of the ball to influence the game with, but did his bit to deny Liverpool a way back into the game with some important pieces of defending.

Lucas Torreira – 6

Played his role in limiting Liverpool’s creativity, but didn’t offer much in terms of creating chances for his team and was understandably subbed off.

Bukayo Saka -6

Did more defending than offensive play as Liverpool controlled the game. Made sure Alexander-Arnold didn’t get forward enough to cause Arsenal problems.

Nicolas Pepe – 5

Did nothing all game really. Had a chance to run towards the Liverpool defence, but couldn’t beat his way through their players on a number of occasions.

Alexandre Lacazette – 8

Involved in both goals, scoring one and stealing the ball away from Liverpool for another.

Reiss Nelson – 8

Surprising starter, but he justified his inclusion with a goal and an important contribution for the second goal.

Substitutes

Joe Willock – 5

Spent most of his time defending and missed a fine chance to extend the advantage.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 5

Helped Arsenal to defend their lead.

Dani Ceballos – 5

All over the place and earned a yellow card for his troubles.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 6

Did well to help the defence protect their lead, did well to deny Mane from scoring or creating a chance.

Sead Kolasinac – N/A

Arsenal player ratings from Ime