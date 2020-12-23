Arsenal player ratings against Man City – ratings as expected after another defeat

At the moment, it cannot get worse for Arsenal. Even though we didn’t expect them to beat Manchester City, this 4-1 loss was embarrassing.
The Cups were a good place for us last season, and we even won the FA Cup, but City gained revenged over us for eliminating them from the said competition last season.
The players needed to step up, but did they do that in this game? Here is our Arsenal player ratings.
Runar Alex Runarsson – 2
Looks like the goalkeeper version of David Luiz, fine save from Gabriel Jesus, but what was that about the free-kick? Terrible game.
Shkodran Mustafi – 4
What a relief that he is leaving after this season. He literally gifted Jesus the first goal by not marking him.
Gabriel Magalhaes – 4
Looked like he has never dealt with a team passing the ball so quick in front of him. Not his best night.
Sead Kolasinac – 4
Struggled to cope with City’s attack on his wing and offered almost nothing meaningful going forward.
Mohamed Elneny – 4
Where is the form that he showed at the start of the season? Couldn’t really help the team and can be rash in the challenge.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 4
City suffocated him with intense pressing. Doesn’t have the experience to do better in this situation.
Dani Ceballos – 4
Looks different from last season. Played like he had an inferiority complex against a fighting City midfield.
Cedric Soares – 4
I can hardly find something he does well, attacking or defending.
Joe Willock – 6
His mobility gave Manchester City some problems, but he needed more support to make things happen.
Alexandre Lacazette – 6
Classy finish for Arsenal’s goal, if he can do more of that Arteta will have a job by January.
Gabriel Martinelli – 6
Brought the energy, sleekness and pace that Arsenal’s attack has lacked. Hopefully, his injury isn’t serious.
Subs
Nicolas Pepe – 4
How did he fire that shot off target? If he can’t take chances, Arsenal doesn’t need him now.
Emile Smith Rowe – 5
Tried to get Arsenal back in the game, Manchester City scored another goal instead.
Folarin Balogun – 5
Could do nothing to change the result.
Manager
Mikel Arteta -2
He picks the players, this is on him.
Mikel Arteta – 1
He said he’ll pick “the most competitive players” which he believe “can get a result” .
It is a straight up lie. If you want to rotate, just be honest with it. You are far from the level of playing mind games. And this is not a first.
But maybe, i could be wrong if the result desired by arteta is defeat after defeat.
Were we really as bad as these ratings suggest?
I thought we had three possible match changing decisions go against us: 1) Foden’s obviously offside goal. 2) Steffen’s reckless challenge on Martinelli which could have got him sent off. 3)Fernandinho’s slap on Ceballos should also had been a straight red. Doesn’t he even know that it’s Arteta’s job to slap Ceballos?
Yes, Jax. We were. We had a good spell after we scored but as soon as Gabi went off. It was the usual.
It has never been this bad at Arsenal, it’s not going to get any better with Mikel in charge no matter how much he is liked by fans or the board.
To be honest if the board think this is acceptable & the owner well then it’s time to for them go aswell as this is getting embarrassing & hasnt worked since the day Stan walked through the doors and all the politics started behind the scenes.
When Dean was forced out that’s when you knew there was bad eggs in the Arsenal basket that are here for money and money alone. The club has been milked dry as a cash cow for other ventures or loans against its value. Business as usual for Arsenal, hence the word BUSINESS!
We need a restart and it starts with the very top with Stan Kronke all the way down to Edu/Arteta need to go and have an owner who cares about the club and our values which all left the day we moved from Highbury to the cursed Emirates.
All we want for christmas is a new owner!
Everyone have a great christmas here on JustArsenal, all the admin too as this site has been great to all of us fans to vent our frustrations & keep in touch throughout a terrible 2020 all round.
Hopefully a better 2021 for Arsenal, even better a maybe a victory or two to get us put of relegation scrap.
Well said Sean.
I only hope people just caught Kev Campbell on sky.
An ex player who has been there and done it for us.
He hit every nail squarely on the head, as you do above, and us like minded supporters have been doing for a long time now.
This “mess” has been years in the making.
If you actually KNOW Arsenal Football Club, you can see the obvious a mile off !
The problem with this team is too obvious,that’s why I agree with you that may be Arteta is not a solution if he hasn’t figured hot this.
We lack agility, physical presence and technical ability to compete in the EPL.Honestly what would one expect from a front 3 of Willian,Nketia &pepe?,.Add this to a mid 3of Elneny,Ceballos&Xhaka?then you walk around the touch line expecting a result from such a bunch.Artetas team selection is a joke.
With the players we have another manager would do much better with better line up and formation. I would rather play Saliba as center forward that watch Nketia run around hopelessly for a whole hour.This is the biggest problem with arteta and he has to improve or be fired,or else relegation is a reality.
This is nothing but complete nonsense writeup
The difference ESR makes when on the field is do obvious to me, I can’t believe he hasn’t played any league football yet. However good he is or will become, hes the only player in the entire squad who regularly moves into dangerous positions and gives a problem to opposition defenders. It also makes space for the other players so they can have a chance to do something positive.
If MA wants to improve things in the short term, drop Willian – it’s not going well for him now to put it mildly – and get ESR on the field more often. As soon as possible get another player of his type so we don’t start to rely on him more than we should. I can only hope that the improvements he can bring on the pitch can show the other players that they can be an attacking force, because confidence is gone at the moment.
Also, the gk was a bad signing, I think most people saw it from the beginning. I think he’s normally quite good with his feet, which is what attracted us to buy him, but he’s never looked convincing as a goalkeeper, even in the EL.
Runarsson has deleted his Twitter account after receiving abuse from fans..
That’s really going to do a lot for his confidence, but typical of some of the so called supporters we have.
I suppose if you’re daft enough to have a twitter account in the first place then you can’t really complain about negative comments.
Now tell me you have one Sue😱
Honestly Sue, don’t agree with these so called “fans”.
If you have to abuse anyone, go for the complete idiot who recommend him to the club.
It’s painfully obvious the kid is nowhere near the standard required.