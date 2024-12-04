Arsenal player ratings against Man Utd – Two players stand out

Made a superb save to deny Matthijs de Ligt and handled United’s long balls with composure. Solid throughout.

Jurrien Timber – 8.5

An outstanding performance at right-back. Scored the opener and defended brilliantly all night, showing why he could make the position his own.

William Saliba – 8.5

One of his best performances in an Arsenal shirt. His composure at the back was vital, and he capped off the night with a goal.

Jakub Kiwior – 7.5

Showed why Arsenal values him so highly. His defensive display was excellent, contributing significantly to the clean sheet.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 7.0

Struggled momentarily against Amad Diallo but recovered well. Contributed effectively going forward, especially when not tasked with heavy defensive work.

Martin Odegaard – 7.5

Had a subdued first half as United stifled him, but came alive after the break, dictating Arsenal’s play in the second half.

Thomas Partey – 7.5

A strong presence in midfield. Set up one of the goals and dominated his battles, particularly as the game wore on.

Declan Rice – 8.0

Arsenal’s standout midfielder. Dominated in the second half, stepping up when it mattered most with a commanding display.

Bukayo Saka – 7.5

Managed by Malacia in the first half but grew into the game. His corner delivery led to the second goal, showcasing his importance.

Kai Havertz – 6.0

A disappointing outing. Struggled to make an impact in the first half and missed a key chance late in the game.

Gabriel Martinelli – 6.5

Frustrating night for the Brazilian, who couldn’t find his rhythm. He’ll know he can perform better.

Substitutes

Mikel Merino – 6.0

Missed a great chance to extend the lead but otherwise contributed little after coming on.

Leandro Trossard – 7.0

Arsenal’s most effective substitute. His energy and running caused problems for United’s defence late in the game.

Jorginho – N/A

Came on too late to make any meaningful impact.